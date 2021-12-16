M-55 Lanes Closed In Roscommon Co.
East and westbound lanes of M-55 are closed in Roscommon County.
The closure is at McKinley St. due to downed trees.
Crews are working to reopen lanes, and drivers should use an alternate route until then.
