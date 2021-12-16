ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

M-55 Lanes Closed In Roscommon Co.

 1 day ago
East and westbound lanes of M-55 are closed in Roscommon County.

The closure is at McKinley St. due to downed trees.

Crews are working to reopen lanes, and drivers should use an alternate route until then.

