Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf asks for more federal help as COVID-19 cases surge

By Kate Merriman
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has asked FEMA to provide more resources to battle surging COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Many hospitals and...

Buddy Harris
21h ago

The mandates have gone to far. I was just in Penn State Medical Center and after my surgery, I had to lay in the OR for almost 2 hours AWAKE waiting for a room because they had to take mine and hold it. I wasn’t aware that hospitals are being told by Governor Wolf to hold rooms (empty) in case they get Covid cases. They also was telling me about the drug shortage in Pennsylvania for hospitals. Covid is real and it kills but these mandates are creating more problems where there shouldn’t be one.

Charles Bear
18h ago

speaking of mask I saw a man in a pickup truck with the window down today all by himself with a mask on I believe he was a liberal he looked a little strange

pop17
22h ago

they are setting us up for a shut down. But, ut won't be because of covid, it is for the rest of the local corrupt government to be taken out. WATCH! THE ENTIRE GOVERNMENT IS COMING DOWN!

Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
