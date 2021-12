The winter solstice is fast approaching, and along with the longest night of the year, it also means that it’s time for the “Cold Moon” to take to the skies. Unlike some other full moon names, including the Hunter’s Moon (October) or the Worm Moon (March), the December occasion has a name whose origin is pretty self-explanatory, given that the month marks the start of winter and a time of colder temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO