PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing exclusively from the mother of a teenager being called a hero. She was injured in an attack on Asian students aboard a SEPTA train that was caught on camera. It’s an attack that police say was motivated by race. CBS3 talked to the mother of the 18-year-old girl seen being kicked and stomped on in that disturbing video. The mother mostly speaks Chinese. But despite the language barrier, you can still hear the emotion in her voice. “This is too brutal,” she said. Speaking only with Eyewitness News through her sister as a translator, the mother of one of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO