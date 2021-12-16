ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Federal Reserve is growing more concerned about higher prices

By A Martínez
 23 hours ago

Inflation is now at its highest level in almost 40 years, so the Federal Reserve is reconsidering its so-called easy money policies and taking steps toward raising interest rates next year. Some officials at the central bank believe rates will need to climb higher than had been expected to keep prices...

