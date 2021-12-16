ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Police ID man shot and killed at Norton Shores bar

By Kathryn Havrilla
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvFY9_0dOSUyBi00

Norton Shores Police have identified a man they say they found shot and killed at MI Bar on West Sherman early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the bar at 1:23 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times. They say they attempted CPR, but declared the 27-year-old Muskegon man dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 27-year-old Andre Willie Garner of Muskegon.

Witnesses told police the suspect and victim knew each other. They say a fist fight started near the bar area. After a few punches, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect left the bar. He is described as a white man in his forties, approximately 6 ft. tall and 170 lbs.

Police say several witnesses that were inside the bar at the time of the shooting left before police arrived. Investigators are encouraging all witnesses to call the police department to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Silent Observer (231-722-7463), the Norton Shores Police Department (231-733-2691) or 911.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Man arrested after burglary in Kalamazoo County

A man has been arrested after a burlary in Kalamazoo County. Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies from Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary alarm at Belle Tire on Gull Road in Comstock Township. Once they arrived, they found the man inside the closed business. The suspect ran out the service door, and deputies were able to arrest him.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norton Shores, MI
Crime & Safety
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norton Shores Police#Mi Bar#Cpr#Silent Observer
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy