Court dismisses appeal filed by N.J. farmers housing workers in barns

The state Superior Court dismissed an appeal filed by 29 farm owners scolded by the Department of Community Affairs for housing workers in barns and other buildings typically used for storing farming equipment.

The appeal centered around a letter the DCA sent to the secretary of the Department of Agriculture after the 29 farms were ordered to update those barns into living quarters, which included installing automatic fire sprinklers, smoke detectors, and other residential building codes.

The farms that filed the appeal are largely concentrated in South Jersey, and are unaffiliated with each other.

In 2018 and 2019, the DCA, which oversees building structure codes, sent letters to the 29 farms across New Jersey reminding them to comply with requirements for housing the farmers, emphasizing the need for automatic sprinkler systems, according to the decision. In 2019, 18 of those 29 farms were cited for violating fire safety regulations, the suit states.

Another letter was sent by the DCA on Feb. 4, 2020, again stressing the importance of installing fire suppression systems to places where people lived, and laid out the steps farms should take to come into compliance.

A nearly identical letter was sent to the Secretary of Agriculture, who disseminated that letter, and one of his own, to several growers around New Jersey.

The farmers filed a notice of appeal in April 2020 alleging the DCA’s letter constituted a “new agency rule” that was not properly adopted within regulations required by the Administrative Procedure Act.

The court determined the February 2020 letter was simply conveying information to the Department of Agriculture about these violations, local construction officials’ responsibility to enforce the regulations, and recommended actions the farms should take to avoid more violations.

The court stressed that none of the 18 change-of-use violations filed in 2019 were contested at the time — people have 15 days after receiving the violation to file an appeal — which deemed them to be valid.

“The (DCA’s) letter to the (Department of Agriculture) and other letters to the local construction facilities were all intra-agency or inter-agency statements of existing law. … Therefore, DCA did not have to comply with the APA’s notice and comment procedures before the Director provided guidance to the local construction officials,” the decision reads.

