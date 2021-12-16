Jeremy Renner 'Crushing' On 'Hawkeye' Co-Star Hailee Steinfield, Sources Alleged
Marvel's "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield are breaking the headlines these past few weeks. With the positive reviews that the Disney+ series continues to receive, its leads have seemingly taken the spotlight.
But, apart from the praises and compliments, allegations and speculations have, also, emerged. Recently, insiders claimed that Renner is "crushing" on his co-star.
National Enquirer reported that the informants maintained these assertions, saying he may even ask Steifield out. As emphasized, the "Avengers" actor was on his "best behavior" when the much-younger actress was around.
