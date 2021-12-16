Jeremy Renner 'Crushing' On 'Hawkeye' Co-Star Hailee Steinfield, Sources Alleged

Marvel's "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield are breaking the headlines these past few weeks. With the positive reviews that the Disney+ series continues to receive, its leads have seemingly taken the spotlight.

Jeremy Renner was always on his "best behavior" around co-star Hailee Steinfield, according to sources. Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

But, apart from the praises and compliments, allegations and speculations have, also, emerged. Recently, insiders claimed that Renner is "crushing" on his co-star.

National Enquirer reported that the informants maintained these assertions, saying he may even ask Steifield out. As emphasized, the "Avengers" actor was on his "best behavior" when the much-younger actress was around.