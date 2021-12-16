ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner 'Crushing' On 'Hawkeye' Co-Star Hailee Steinfield, Sources Alleged

Marvel's "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield are breaking the headlines these past few weeks. With the positive reviews that the Disney+ series continues to receive, its leads have seemingly taken the spotlight.

Jeremy Renner was always on his "best behavior" around co-star Hailee Steinfield, according to sources.Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

But, apart from the praises and compliments, allegations and speculations have, also, emerged. Recently, insiders claimed that Renner is "crushing" on his co-star.

National Enquirer reported that the informants maintained these assertions, saying he may even ask Steifield out. As emphasized, the "Avengers" actor was on his "best behavior" when the much-younger actress was around.

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
thedigitalfix.com

Jeremy Renner wept after seeing Arrival for the first time

Jeremy Renner has been speaking to GQ about how one of the best science fiction movies of all time – Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival – affected him when he first saw it. The interviewer says; “Sometimes you watch a film and you kinda sit with yourself afterwards because it triggers something within you, right? One of those films for me was Arrival. It’s such a beautiful film.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Florence Pugh

Last week's episode of Hawkeye featured the highly-anticipated return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and this week continued the character's arc in the best way. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we find out what happened to Yelena during The Blip, but the episode featured a delightful encounter between Yelena and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Yelena breaks into Kate's apartment and makes macaroni and cheese, which they eat over an intense conversation about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Marvel fans are already obsessed with the duo, and it appears they're not alone. Based on their social media posts, Steinfeld and Pugh clearly enjoyed working together. In fact, Steinfeld just shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Pugh from the episode.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Learned Basic ASL To Welcome Alaqua Cox To the Show

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner learned basic American Sign Language in an effort to welcome his new co-star, Alaqua Fox. During an interview with Disney’s D23 Magazine (via The Direct), 24-year-old Hawkeye star Alaqua Cox revealed how Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld made her feel welcome. “I remember meeting Jeremy on...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Shares Adorable Photo of His Daughter on Set During Filming

The version of Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been established as a family man over the years, preferring to spend time with his wife and children on a remote farm instead of living at the beach or in the city like some other Avengers. The man who plays the MCU's Hawkeye shares some of those sentiments. Jeremy Renner has never shied away from talking about his family in interviews or on social media, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that he brings his kids along to the set when there's an opportunity to spend the day together.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel#Disney#National Enquirer
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes Criminal Confession

Long time Avenger Jeremy Renner is currently starring in a Disney+ show based on his titular character Hawkeye. Recently he’s been doing a press run to promote the show. As part of that press run he did the infamous and hilarious Hot Ones interview. The wildly popular Youtube show has reeled in A-list celebrities from all over to put them through the spiciest conversations possible. Tears and pain very much expected. Renner’s interview is no exception. The interview touches on his career as a whole, as well as Avengers related questions. One particular question about a borderline crazy kind of method acting had fans raising their eyebrows.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Reacts to Big Hawkeye Reveal

The fourth episode of Hawkeye, "Partners, Am I Right?," is now available to stream on Disney+ and it's filled with excitement. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! It was confirmed earlier this year that Florence Pugh would be playing Yelena Belova on Hawkeye after making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow. After a long wait, Pugh finally showed up in the latest episode of the new series, and fans are thrilled to see her again. In honor of her return to Marvel, Pugh took to Instagram today to share some screenshots from the episode.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeremy Renner Geeks Out About Hawkeye's Awesome Ant-Man Reference

Spoilers for the third episode of Hawkeye, "Echo," lie ahead. Hawkeye has been feeding fans’ hunger for Marvel Cinematic Universe content as of late. And like some of its fellow MCU Disney+ shows, the miniseries appeared to really hit its stride with the third episode. While the installment formally introduced Tracksuit Mafia boss Maya Lopez, it also featured a sweet Ant-Man reference. Fans were likely excited by the amazing moment, and this was definitely true for lead actor Jeremy Renner, who really let his inner comic nerd out while talking about it.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Star Gwyneth Paltrow Has No Clue What Hawkeye Is About

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the longest-tenured actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and being a mainstay for well over a decade now, one would assume she knows everything there is to know about the MCU. Well, we've proven over the last couple of years that's not the case and the Iron Man star isn't exactly paying attention to what's happening in the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
