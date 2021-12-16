ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees’ Clint Frazier doesn’t expect much love in Bronx return

By Brendan Kuty
NJ.com
NJ.com
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Clint Frazier thinks he’ll be treated to a Bronx cheer the next time he steps foot inside Yankee Stadium. “I do not expect a warm welcome,” Frazier said on the “Short Porch” podcast on Barstool Sports, “nor do I care. I do not really...

