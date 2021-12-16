ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade hospitals ordered to report daily COVID numbers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

MIAMI (AP) — With the threat of the omicron variant looming, the mayor of Miami-Dade County has reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.

The order, which had been issued in July as the delta variant swept across the region, was lifted by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in November as the number of cases reported dropped significantly.

The order, effective Friday, requires hospitals to report the number of vaccinations performed, how many patients are being treated in intensive-care units and the number of ventilators available, the Miami Herald reported.

“We’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re responding to this,” the mayor said Wednesday.

Florida’s most populated county recently reported 7% of tests administered were positive for the virus, up from a 1% positivity rate just 30 days ago. New numbers are expected Friday.

Few omicron cases have been reported in Florida, but the county’s communications director, Rachel Johnson, told the Herald regular COVID tests of the county’s wastewater system have detected the new variant.

Levine Cava first canceled the emergency order in May, but reinstated it in July as the delta variant swept across Florida.

The state reported 4,127 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, which marked the most cases reported in a single day since Oct. 1.

COVID-19 has killed some 800,000 in the United States since March 2020, with more than 62,000 deaths in Florida.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky airports to get federal funding for projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Airports across Kentucky will be getting federal funding for projects that will improve their infrastructure, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration will award more than $40 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 51 commercial and regional airports, the agency said in a statement. It is the first of five annual rounds of funding that can go toward runways, taxiways, roads, safety, terminals and transit connections, officials said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

New legal battle over predator killing in Nevada wilderness

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are suing three federal agencies over the adequacy of an environmental review the government has said satisfies requirements to resume killing coyotes, mountain lions and other wildlife in federally protected wilderness areas in Nevada. The move comes five years after the U.S. Agriculture Department’s...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

684K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy