Live updates: UK reports new daily record for COVID cases
By The Associated Press
Houston Chronicle
5 days ago
LONDON — Britain’s government says it recorded another record daily number of COVID-19 cases. Authorities reported 88,376 new confirmed cases on Thursday, almost 10,000 more than the previous record set a day earlier. Officials said 146 people infected with the coronavirus died between Wednesday and Thursday. U.K....
In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
Most Germans will be “vaccinated, cured or dead” from Covid-19 in a few months, the country’s health minister has warned, as Germany’s southern neighbour Austria put its population of 8.9 million back under a nationwide lockdown. As intensive care units near capacity and hospitals contend with a shortage of staff...
The jury is still out in the U.S. on how to deal with Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated, but European countries are increasingly choosing the stick over the carrot as governments across the continent turn to hard-line methods from lockdowns to fines in order to coax the unvaccinated to take the jab.
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
A couple was arrested for violating coronavirus quarantine, to which they were restricted after at least one of them tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival from South Africa, according to local news reports. The incident comes as Europe goes on high alert over the appearance of the omicron variant...
The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally.
Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures.
Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines.
Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
Germany has moved to tighten its coronavirus regulations, restricting public gatherings and limiting the number of people who can meet privately, in a bid to prevent another deadly wave of COVID-19 infections from overwhelming national health services here.
But the new measures, announced Tuesday night, will not include shutting down German movie theaters. Instead, current regulations, which require all visitors to prove they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, so-called 2G rules, will remain in place in cinemas across the country. Theaters can also require people to present a negative COVID test.
Over the weekend, Denmark and the Netherlands, both of which border Germany, shut down all their cinemas until mid-January amid a spike in COVID cases driven by the new, highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus.
The new restrictions come as the European box office had begun to bounce back. Returns across Europe for Spider-Man: No Way Home this past weekend hit pre-pandemic levels, with the superhero movie taking in $42.3 million in the U.K., $19.2 million in France and $13 million in Italy. Cinema owners are hoping to continue the momentum this coming weekend when Warner Bros.’ The Matrix Resurrections rolls out across the continent.
If the current epidemic continues, about 700,000 people could die of COVID-19 in Europe now and between the spring and summer., Regional Office World Health Organization (WHO). WHO forecasts say so Twenty-five countries in the European region – including 53 countries on this continent and Central Asia – are at...
Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
(Reuters) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has submitted an approval request for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine to Japan’s health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
