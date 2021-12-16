Plug and Play, In Partnership With Astana Hub And TransTelecom JSC, Have Launched A Corporate Accelerator In Kazakhstan For Local And International Startups

Jensen Hughes, the global leader in fire, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, has just announced the completion of its brand integration of L2 Fire Safety, the top fire safety engineering firm in Finland. L2 Fire Safety specializes in structural fire engineering, compliance regulations, fire engineering life cycle design and performance-based design services for large, complex projects. Jensen Hughes is pleased to announce that L2 has been rebranded to the Jensen Hughes name and has been migrated into the Jensen Hughes Europe website. Please visit the new localized Finland pages on Jensen Hughes Europe to explore the full range of services provided by the Jensen Hughes offices in Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, and Kuopio.

