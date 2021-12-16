ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plug and Play, In Partnership With Astana Hub And TransTelecom JSC, Have Launched A Corporate Accelerator In Kazakhstan For Local And International Startups

By AIT News Desk
Cover picture for the articleIn November 2021 partnership agreements were signed between Astana Hub, TransTelecom JSC, and Plug and Play Kazakhstan. The parties intend to work together to develop the startup ecosystem, attract investment, create and conduct acceleration programs and assist companies in reaching their innovation goals. “, society recognizes the importance of...

pymnts

Indian Ride-Hailing App Ola Nets $500M

Ola, the Indian-based ride-hailing startup that competes with Uber, has generated a $500 million from investors, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) report from Reuters. The company first announced its intent to raise $500 million in July ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), according to PYMNTS. Ola is...
BUSINESS
Arkansas Business

EV Startup Canoo Accelerates US Production Plan

Canoo Inc., the publicly traded electric automaker that is moving its headquarters from Texas to Bentonville, announced late Wednesday that it will accelerate production and shift all production from Europe to the United States. Specifically, the company will be manufacturing at the northwest Arkansas facility and is on target to...
BENTONVILLE, AR
TechCrunch

Google’s Africa Investment Fund makes first investment in Uganda’s SafeBoda

The undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant’s intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in “tech-led initiatives”, which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent. He made this known at the Google for Africa event in October.
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

7thSense collaborates with UK tech firm for future project

7thSense, the multi-award-winning media solutions specialist, has announced it will be working in partnership with PHABRIX on a new project. Established in 2004, 7thSense are specialists in advanced media serving, pixel management and show control. Its clients are found in sectors including amusement parks, science museums, planetariums and entertainment venues. Its services are often used for digital signage, live events and projection-mapped installations.
BUSINESS
#Startup Accelerator#Acceleration#Plug And Play Kazakhstan#Transtelecom#Trantelecom Jsc#Ttc
aithority.com

Marketing Technology And Analytics Software Company Acoustic Expands Arkansas Presence

800-employee IBM spin-off plans Conway office space for Product & Engineering and Customer Success & Support team members. Acoustic, L.P., the independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced that it has secured office space in Conway, Arkansas. The new space, which has a capacity of 30 employees, will be the company’s third U.S. office and is representative of its commitment to a hybrid work environment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Servian Founder Launches Data-Focused Cloud Consultancy ‘Vivanti’ In US

Entrepreneur, Tony Nicol, to introduce professional governance to US technology consulting by bringing client-first, consultant-led approach stateside. Vivanti — the enterprise technology consultancy delivering impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations with a client-first ethical framework — has officially launched in the United States. Headquartered in New York City,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AnyClip Initiates Global Expansion with Dach Office Launch, Names B2B and SaaS Veteran Michael Kummer as Regional Managing Director

AnyClip, the Visual Intelligence Company, announced that it has begun a new phase of its global expansion with the launch of a DACH sales office in Munich. Through this office, AnyClip will provide its AI-powered video management solution for Business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. AnyClip currently maintains additional offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Los Angeles.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Kargo Announces First Of Its Kind Partnership With NewsGuard And Industry-Leading Results With Oracle Moat, Validating Supply Quality

Kargo Announces Partnership with NewsGuard and Top-Notch Performance Across both NewsGuard and Oracle Moat Misinformation Benchmarks. Kargo announced two major content quality milestones with NewsGuard and by Oracle Moat that solidify the company as a leader in fighting misinformation and fraud within the digital advertising ecosystem. First, Kargo entered into a partnership with NewsGuard that will ensure mobile advertisers are protected from placing ads on misinformation and disinformation sources—enlisting NewsGuard’s team of journalists to check and certify all of Kargo’s inventory. The partnership makes Kargo the first mobile-focused supply-side platform to offer this kind of protection to its clients.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

L2 Fire Safety, Finland’s Top Fire Engineering Firm, Completes Brand Integration Into Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes, the global leader in fire, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, has just announced the completion of its brand integration of L2 Fire Safety, the top fire safety engineering firm in Finland. L2 Fire Safety specializes in structural fire engineering, compliance regulations, fire engineering life cycle design and performance-based design services for large, complex projects. Jensen Hughes is pleased to announce that L2 has been rebranded to the Jensen Hughes name and has been migrated into the Jensen Hughes Europe website. Please visit the new localized Finland pages on Jensen Hughes Europe to explore the full range of services provided by the Jensen Hughes offices in Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, and Kuopio.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BV Investment Partners Announces Investment In Intent Data Platform Intentsify

Intentsify’s Intent Activation platform powers account-based marketing and sales strategies for hundreds of B2B Fortune 500 and high-growth middle market customers. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced a significant strategic investment in intent data software and solutions provider Intentsify to help accelerate growth and product innovation.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SchoolPass Announces Growth Investment From Level Equity

SchoolPass, a premier provider of K-12 attendance automation and campus movement software solutions, announced the closing of a significant round of funding by Level Equity. This funding will allow SchoolPass to accelerate its product innovation and to further invest in customer success. “We founded SchoolPass with a mission to modernize...
EDUCATION
yicaiglobal.com

Founder of Chinese E-Scooter Maker Niu Launches Electric Car Brand Niutron

(Yicai Global) Dec. 16 -- The founder of Chinese e-scooter maker Niu Technologies has unveiled Niutron, the first new energy vehicle brand of his Niutron Technologies Group, with deliveries expected to start next September. Niutron’s first car will be the Niutron NV, a mid- to large-size sports utility vehicle, available...
SOFTWARE
newyorkcitynews.net

HDFC Ltd. and IvyCamp launch 'Finnovation', a corporate innovation program to collaborate with startups on innovations in the lending and finance industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC, India's leading housing finance company, and IvyCamp, an initiative of IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd., have jointly launched the Finnovation program today. Some of the key focus areas for which solutions are sought are Property Assessment for Mortgage Loans and Customer Servicing. Finnovation...
BUSINESS
parabolicarc.com

Russia, Kazakhstan Move Forward on Baiterek Launch Complex Redevelopment

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (Roscosmos PR) — The seventh meeting of the Russian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission on the Baikonur complex, chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia and Kazakhstan, respectively, Yuri Borisov and Roman Sklyar, was held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) on December 13, 2021. Dmitry Rogozin, General Director of the State...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Expands Reach into the NFT Market

Fastest, cheapest ETH to WETH bridging for projects on Polygon network. Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships. The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria’s Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.

