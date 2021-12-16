ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Kanye West says he’ll be ‘homeless in a year’ because he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

Kanye West has revealed why he expects to be “homeless in a year”.

In a new interview, the rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”

Inspired by this, he said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.

“We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained in the latest issue of 032c .

“It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

It was recently reported that the rapper is planning to help combat homelessness in Los Angeles by using his own companies to help provide education and housing to those in need.

Last week, West seemed to repeat his wish for a reconciliation with wife Kim Kardashian during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake .

However, despite his public bid, Kardashian has reiterated her desire to divorce the rapper.

West’s most recent record, Donda , was released earlier this year.

PastorGera Lynn Halfacre-Huey
19h ago

Kanye thinks churches are just business venture (sadly some"pastors" feel the same way) He doesn't realize churches MUST be spiritually inspired AND led by the Holy Ghost!!! God WILL NOT BE MOCKED!!🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏

116
Jayne Steiner
17h ago

take a look at the pastors homes, cars, clothing. They live like kings while they beg for a widow's last grocery money. I know this first hand so dont ever tell me to site my sources . I know several elderly people they drained dry.

91
Theotherside
18h ago

This guy needs a trip to socialist countries for real eye opening experience. I've been to many; there is no where better then here in the good ol US of A!

14
