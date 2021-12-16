ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Alert: Bank of England raises interest rates to curb rising prices, 1st among world's leading economies to do so since pandemic

Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of England#Interest Rates#Pandemic#Uk#Ap
The Independent

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.25% despite fears for economy amid Omicron wave

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, despite growing concerns for the economy as Covid case numbers surge.The Bank’s rate-setting committee voted eight to one in favour of increasing interest rates to 0.25 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent.Silvana Tenreyro was the only member to vote against an increase. The decision came after inflation soared to 5.1 per cent – well above the Bank’s target rate of 2 per cent.The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme unchanged.Typically, central banks do...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
propertyindustryeye.com

Property industry reacts to Bank of England interest rate rise

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for the first time in more than three years in an attempt to tackle strong inflationary pressures building up in the economy. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% comes despite fears the Omicron variant could have an adverse impact on the economy. The rate hike followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

The Bank of England’s surprise rate rise

Residents of America’s biggest cities are struggling to book vaccine appointments because of the rising wave of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and TPG is joining the wave of private equity groups that are going public. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors were so taken aback by the Bank of England’s rate rise yesterday.
HEALTH
Reuters

Sterling, euro jump as BoE hikes rate, ECB cuts stimulus

London, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling and the euro jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic, while the European Central Bank said it would continue to cut its bond purchases. Sterling rose 0.7%...
CURRENCIES
Action News Jax

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Pound set for biggest weekly rise in 2 months on BoE surprise

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The British pound consolidated gains on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly rise since October after the Bank of England this week became the first G7 economy to raise interest rates. Against the U.S. dollar, the pound was flat at $1.3325...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday chose to reduce its corporate bond purchases but will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster. With outbreaks of the omicron variant of coronavirus looming in many parts of the world, “high...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

UK raises interest rates as central banks focus on inflation

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom's central bank on Thursday became the first in a major advanced economy to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic began, as banks controlling monetary policy around the globe shift their focus from stimulating the economy to combating soaring consumer prices that arrived during the recovery.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies. Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy