Video Games

Let’s go play! Oink Games Available exclusively for Switch

By Marques
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of yesterday’s Indie World Showcase, there was also Let’s go play!...

Crowfall’s CM: ‘If the game was going to shut down, we’d let you know’

It’s no secret that Crowfall didn’t exactly have the launch year that it wanted, with a subdued launch, subsequent layoffs, and low player counts (which the studio tried to hide) happening to this once-red-hot MMORPG project. We’ve been hoping that the PvP title would be able to find its footing and organically grow a playerbase over time with November’s freemium business model transition, but it may not get that breathing room to do more if the latest rumors are any measure.
eShop Includes a Most Played Switch Games Section

There’s a new Nintendo eShop update, and it hides a Most Played section at the end of the Featured area. If someone scrolls all the way to the bottom, they’ll find the new banner. Clicking it allows people to see the most played Switch games over the last two weeks. This is available in every region’s digital storefront. [Thanks, Icalivy on Reddit!]
Best Nintendo Switch Soulslike Games - Games To Play If You Like Dark Souls

When Dark Souls launched back in 2011, it ushered in a new era of lore-filled and inscrutable combat-focused games that gave players the freedom to follow their own path and play style, but steadfastly refused to 'go easy' on them. Every encounter in FromSoftware's series, no matter how minor, has the potential to end in tears; if you blunder in mindlessly mashing buttons, you will be punished.
Play Your Favorite Games On the Go With the Best Gaming Tablets

There are a lot of modern smartphones that are capable of handling most high-graphic games, but it's impractical to play games on a smartphone as you'll be constantly running out of battery power and the small screen size leaves little room for on-screen controls. In our list below, we've rounded up some of the best gaming tablets in the market, as well as their most important features. Furthermore, if you can't find a suitable one for your needs, we have a buying guide at the bottom of this article to help you make an informed buying decision. Let's begin!
Let’s watch The Game Awards 2021 together

Sonic Frontiers, Space Marine 2, FFVII Remake on PC, Alan Wake 2, and other TGA highlights. The time has come for another big end-of-year Keighley get-together, and we’re calling on you, the community — and anyone else who wants in on this rapid-fire madness — to watch along with us. There’s quite a bit of news on deck for The Game Awards, plenty of incremental updates about games that are (or at least were) on our radar, and yeah, there are some awards to hand out to the best of the best before 2022 gets any closer.
Nominees for Destructoid’s Best Switch Game of 2021

2021 was an interesting year for gaming. We had a lot of projects that were basically already done coming out at the start of it, and a lot of delays. It impacted the entire industry in a huge way, more so than the lull in mid-to-late 2020. That’s why our Destructoid Switch nominees for Game of the Year are so unique.
Playstation News: PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play January 12

Throughout the years, PUBG: Battlegrounds has seen so many changes. We’re proud of all the improvements our little game has seen over the years, but now it’s time for the game to make its biggest leap of all: free to play. It’s been a long road getting to...
Omori roleplaying game presented for Switch

Omocat announced at yesterday’s Indie World Showcase Omori before switching on. A trailer presented the role play in moving images. Omori will be released in the spring of 2022.
Download the exclusive Steelbook edition for the game from PlatinumGames

As part of The Game Awards, Square Enix recently announced the specific release date for: The Fall of Babylon. On March 3, 2022, the title written by PlatinumGames action experts will be released in this country. the Steelbook Edition you can now secure yourself exclusively with Amazon. So far, Amazon...
Nintendo: “5 more SEGA Genesis games are now available for Switch Online + Expansion Pack members”

Ever since Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched in late October, updates for the Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis libraries have been few and far between. In fact, only the former has gotten any updates, with Paper Mario being added a week ago, and Banjo-Kazooie coming next month. Well, those wanting some more SEGA Genesis games got some good news tonight.
Xbox News: Get Ready for Family Game Night with Xbox Game Pass and Ben 10, Transformers, the PAW Patrol, and Ryan’s World

I’m super excited to share that unlimited family fun is available now with Xbox Game Pass! Outright Games’ hit family games featuring characters like Bumblebee, the PAW Patrol, Ryan, Ben 10, and Kevin 11 are available to play now on Cloud, Console, and PC with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass! Read on for more details on all the family friendly games that are available to play today.
Xbox News: Thunderful’s Gooey Treat for the Holidays: Play The Gunk Today with Xbox Game Pass

Hey Xbox fans, it’s me again and today is the day! With the holiday season getting into full swing, it’s great to be able to offer the Xbox community and the gaming world one final festive gift from Thunderful. The Gunk is out today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and you can play it now with Xbox Game Pass, including streaming to all Xbox Cloud Gaming-compatible devices. The Gunk has been a passion project for the Thunderful family, so we can’t wait to see how players resonate with our story. One of our main goals was to take the skill and charm we’re known for with the SteamWorld series into a new realm of 3D.
SEGA Genesis Switch Online adds five new games for December 2021

The SEGA Genesis Nintendo Switch Online app has just updated with five new games. Players can access Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II. Note that an active Expansion Pack subscription is needed – these games are not offered in the base Switch Online membership.
