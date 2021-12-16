ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T Stock Jumps On Morgan Stanley Upgrade to 'Overweight' Amid Discovery Media Merger

AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report shares jumped higher Thursday after analysts at Morgan Stanley boosted their rating on the stock as it moves closer to sealing its planned $43 billion media merger with Discovery.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery raised his rating on AT&T to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight', arguing that the recent move to combine its media assets with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report will leave the Dallas-based group "a much clearer and focused communications business". However, he also lowered his price target on the group by $4, to $28 a share.

AT&T has shed key assets, including DirecTV, from its balance sheet alongside the $43 billion merger of its media division with Discovery in a move towards its goal of becoming a so-called 'pure play' telecoms group that leverages 5G network growth.

Discovery, which sees the media deal closing in late spring, has forecast additional 2023 earnings of $4.1 billion, with upside potential of around $4.7 billion. AT&T has yet to determine how the deal will flow through to shareholders, either as a spin-off (providing cash) or a split-off (providing shares).

However, while reducing debt and boosting free-cash flow prospects, the moves have come at a cost to investors, with AT&T noting this spring that its dividend payout ratio, which was around 63% in the first quarter, will be "re-sized" to account for the distribution of WarnerMedia assets into a new company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkmV6_0dOSPBU600

The remaining AT&T assets will aim to give shareholders a dividend payout ratio of between 40% and 43%, the company said, based on anticipated free cash flow of around $20 billion, the company said.

AT&T shares were marked 7.6% higher in early afternoon trading Thursday to change hands at $23.85 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a six-month decline of around 17.5%.

The company posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings of 87 cents per share in October, thanks in part to impressive subscriber gains for its HBO streaming service, as it continues its transition from media assets to a 'pure play' telecom.

AT&T said it added 12.5 million global subscribers to its HBO and HBO Max streaming services, and expects its global base to rise to between 70 million and 73 million by the end of the year, as it continues to challenge its larger rival Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report for new additions. The group also added 928,000 post-paid wireless subscribers and 289,000 new broadband customers.

Overall revenues were down 5.8% to $39.9 billion over the three months ending in September, came in just ahead of analysts' estimates, with the forecasting adjusted earnings at the "high end" of a "low-to-mid-single digit" growth range, adding that its on track to meet its free cash flow target of $26 billion.

