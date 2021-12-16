ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wingstop Appoints First Chief People Officer

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (WING) - Get Wingstop, Inc. Report today announced the appointment of Donnie Upshaw to Chief People Officer. Donnie joined Wingstop in 2018 and most recently served as Senior Vice President of People.

"After nearly 4 years of transformational leadership and growth, I'm thrilled to congratulate Donnie on this wonderful achievement," said Wingstop Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison. "People are the foundation of our strategy and Donnie has made a tremendous impact on our talent framework and culture, which has propelled us forward with industry-leading growth."

Donnie has been instrumental in instilling The Wingstop Way - Wingstop's differentiating cultural values defined by Service-Minded, Authentic, Entrepreneurial and Fun. He also led the process for the purchase and complete renovation of Wingstop's Global Support Center (GSC) in Addison, TX. Fully wind-powered and spanning more than 75,000 square feet, the building features areas that promote collaboration and deliver an enhanced office environment while supporting Wingstop's mission to Serve the World Flavor.

As CPO, Donnie will continue leading culture and the talent management strategy for Wingstop's GSC and corporate restaurants, focused on building and retaining top talent.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (WING) - Get Wingstop, Inc. Report operates and franchises over 1,650 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, thighs and Thigh Bites, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2020, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 28.8% year-over-year to approximately $2.0 billion, marking the 17th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 700% stockholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,673 as of September 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop opened 49 net new restaurants, an increase of 13.1%, and announced domestic same-store sales increased 3.9%. During the fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.6% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app.

A key to Wingstop's success is The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. This value system extends to its environmental, social, governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

The Company has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's "150 Strongest-Growing Franchises" and "The World's Best Franchises" (2020), Franchise Business Review's "Top Food Franchises" (2020), Nation's Restaurant News' "Top 200 Restaurant Chains" (2020), Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" (2020), and named to The Stevie Awards for Great Employers (2020).

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact Megan Sprague Media@wingstop.com Click here for media assets

Investor Contact Susana Arevalo972-331-8484 IR@wingstop.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-appoints-first-chief-people-officer-301445893.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Veeam Appoints Anand Eswaran as Chief Executive Officer

Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced that it has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. William H. Largent (Bill Largent) will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Veeam, which crossed $1 billion in ARR this year and has over 400,000 customers, is at the heart of the data ecosystem and orchestrates data movement, control and trusted protection in any environment and across Hybrid Cloud.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Andy Corts Appointed OneOncology Chief Technology Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announced today that health technology industry veteran, Andy Corts, has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer. Andy Corts brings unparalleled experience at the intersection of technology, clinical trials and value-based care. Corts...
CANCER
Brenham Banner-Press

LyondellBasell Appoints Peter Vanacker as Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Lane, Executive Vice President, Global Olefins & Polyolefins, Will Serve as Interim CEO During Transition Period. HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste Corporation, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Vanacker succeeds Bhavesh V. "Bob" Patel, who will retire from the Company on December 31, 2021, as previously announced.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Altimmune Appoints Richard Eisenstadt As Chief Financial Officer

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Richard Eisenstadt as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Eisenstadt succeeds Will Brown, who is leaving Altimmune to pursue other opportunities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Wingstop Appoints#Get Wingstop Inc#Service Minded#Serve The World Flavor#Cpo#Wingstop Founded#Wingstop Inc#The Wing Experts
martechseries.com

Acrolinx Welcomes Britta Mühlenberg as First Chief People Officer as It Enters High-Growth Phase

AI content innovator builds on its momentum, while embracing the “Future of Work.”. , a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence software, proudly welcomes Britta Mühlenberg as its Chief People Officer. Britta will foster a work environment that allows staff to thrive, grow, and contribute in a high-growth environment, while supporting physical and psychological safety, and employee wellbeing.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Disney (DIS) Appoints First Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has hired Geoff Morell, executive vice president at British Petroleum Plc (BP), as its chief corporate officer, a critical role at the company that encompasses communications and public policy. Morrell will replace the company's chief communications officer Zenia B. Mucha, who will retire at the end of this year.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Code Biotherapeutics Appoints Erin Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer

HATFIELD, PA — Code Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced the recent appointment of Erin Brubaker as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. “I am thrilled to welcome Erin to our Executive team,” said Code Bio Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder Brian P. McVeigh. “Erin’s exceptional leadership skills, extensive experience developing strategy and driving operational excellence across corporate, R&D, and commercial organizations, expertise in integrating science and customer insights into commercial strategies that result in successful product launches, and her proven track record of developing high-performing teams will all serve Code Bio well as we continue to grow and advance our pipeline of important new genetic medicines for patients in need.”
HATFIELD, PA
TheStreet

Valaris Appoints Anton Dibowitz President And Chief Executive Officer

Valaris Limited (VAL) - Get Valaris Ltd. Report ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Anton Dibowitz as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Dibowitz, who has been serving as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Valaris since September 3, 2021, is also a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
martechseries.com

AppTech Corp. Appoints Chad Nelley as Chief Operations Officer

AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced that Chad Nelley has joined the Executive Management Team as Chief Operating Officer. As COO of AppTech, Chad will provide leadership to establish and deploy policies and procedures to achieve operational success and go-to-market execution, including but not limited to organizational structure, revenue operations, customer success, human resources, marketing and oversight of traditional core facility and IT.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Imply names Jennifer Palecki as Chief People Officer

Imply announced the appointment of Jennifer Palecki as the company’s first chief people officer. Ms. Palecki will report to Fangjin Yang, Imply co-founder and CEO, and will lead the company’s strategy and processes for building and retaining exceptional talent. The appointment represents a milestone investment in the company’s...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Index Exchange Appoints Ray Ghanbari as Chief Technology Officer

Ghanbari joins company on heels of newly rebuilt exchange to accelerate company innovation and omnichannel growth. , one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, announced today the hiring of Ray Ghanbari as chief technology officer (CTO). The announcement comes just weeks after Index’s debut of a completely rebuilt exchange platform, designed to increase efficiency and provide the ability to scale and innovate in new channels and formats for the company’s valued media owner and buyer customers. Ghanbari will oversee the company’s engineering, IT, and infrastructure organizations and will be focused on building solutions that drive the company closer to its mission of accelerating the ad technology evolution. Ghanbari will report to Index’s president and CEO, Andrew Casale.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nativo Taps Mark Putrus as Chief People Officer

Appointment is Crucial Next Step to Fostering a Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Workplace Culture at Nativo. Nativo, a leading content technology platform, announced the appointment of Mark Putrus to the role of Chief People Officer. In this newly created executive role reporting to CEO Justin Choi, Mark will lead all aspects of the people organization and elevate the company’s talent programs, enabling Nativo to develop cutting-edge technology and power the next generation of native in the Age of Content. He brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with the human touch to create an inspiring people experience.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Salesforce Executive Joins ActiveCampaign As Chief People Officer

Michael Rico brings a wealth of technology and consumer brand experience to this newly created role, underscoring the company’s commitment to its 1,000 global employees. ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), has appointed Michael Rico as its first Chief People Officer. In this role, he will lead talent acquisition and business partnership teams, champion DEI, advance learning and development, and foster an award-winning workplace culture for this rapidly growing SaaS unicorn.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RIMES appoints Stuart Pemble as Chief Financial Officer

RIMES announces the appointment of Stuart Pemble as Chief Financial Officer. Stuart will oversee Finance, Legal Affairs and Corporate Strategy for RIMES and join the Executive Committee. “Stuart brings significant leadership and financial expertise, both in fintech and other high growth sectors,” said Brad Hunt, CEO of RIMES “His leadership...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Matinas BioPharma Appoints Thomas Hoover, M.B.A. As Chief Business Officer

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced the appointment of Thomas Hoover to the newly created position of Chief Business Officer.
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Wizard Games appoints Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has appointed Deane Hendricks as chief operations officer of its in-house studio team, Wizard Games. Hendricks’ responsibilities will include developing growth strategies for the newly branded in-house games team and liaising with operator partners. Hendrick’s brings over a decade of experience to the...
GAMBLING
marketingdive.com

Taco Bell appoints Jordan Brand CMO as global chief brand officer

Taco Bell on Dec. 2 named Sean Tresvant as global chief brand officer, effective Jan. 10, according to a press release. Tresvant has worked in marketing at Nike for nearly 15 years, most recently as CMO of its Jordan Brand. Tresvant will lead Taco Bell's efforts to "drive culture, initiate...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Onfido Appoints Nate Skinner As Chief Marketing Officer

Onfido, the global identity verification and authentication provider, announced the appointment of Nate Skinner as Chief Marketing Officer. Skinner brings over 20 years of marketing and sales experience from some of the world’s most successful enterprise software companies to Onfido’s executive team. Skinner joins Onfido from Oracle, where he was...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy