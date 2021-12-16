ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker Claims Customer Returned Frozen Burgers That Had Cancer Warning On Label [Video]

By Suneeta Sunny
 23 hours ago
A Tiktoker has gone viral on social media after sharing a video claiming a customer in California brought back a packet of frozen burgers that had a cancer warning label on it. The Tiktoker who identifies herself as a 22-year-old cashier at Kroger posted the video to her account...

White Castle Burgers & Cancer? TikTok Showing Warning Label on Frozen Burgers Sparks Debate About Diet and Cancer Risk; Understanding the Relationship

If you have ever bought White Castle sliders at the store, you may have noticed the cancer warning label on the back and raised an eyebrow. One woman in California definitely noticed the concerning label, which prompted her to return the White Castle burgers at her local grocery store. The return was documented on TikTok.
