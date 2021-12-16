ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why nighttime tornadoes are 2.5 times more likely to be deadly

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, J. Scott Wilson
KSN News
KSN News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoriK_0dOSOyyS00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — There are only a few things more terrifying than the sound and fury of a tornado. Imagine trying to survive one that hits in the middle of the night.

Data shows that 1 in 50 daylight tornadoes turn deadly. That jumps to 1 in 20 for twisters that hit under the cover of darkness. Arkansas and Alabama saw 50% or more of the tornadoes that occurred as nighttime storms. North Carolina and Tennessee have similarly high rates of night tornadoes.

Updates: High winds in Kansas causing power outages, dark skies and highway closings due to overturned semis

NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily says tornadoes require a lot of atmospheric energy to get going, and the combination of storms caused by daytime heating along with low-level jet stream winds that kick in after dark can breed nighttime tornadoes, otherwise known as nocturnal tornadoes .

Forecasters have more trouble anticipating the storms and identifying them in real-time, according to a report released earlier this year by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, as these tornadoes tend to form rapidly amid “quasi-linear convective systems” — i.e., a family or line of storms moving together.

Tornadoes can occur at any time and anywhere if the right ingredients come together.

Another factor at play is that more people are at home at night, and frequently those homes are not as well-built or sturdy as places of business. Mobile homes are infamous for becoming death traps during tornadoes, but older homes in poor repair or homes that were not built strong enough are also danger zones.

Related: KSN Closings and Delays

Most areas have automated weather warnings, but if people are in bed and have their cellphones muted, or if they are not watching television where the warnings will show, they will not know of the impending danger.

The report, compiled by researchers with NOAA, the University of Oklahoma, and the National Weather Center, among others, has also determined that the public is less confident of seeing any warnings that were issued at night, and particularly between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m.

Your best bet is to have a weather radio that will activate when a weather warning is issue. Keep it in your bedroom where it will awaken you if danger approaches in the night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

The recent killer tornado's track is visible from space

During the night of December 10, 2021, severe weather tore through several US states, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. At least 70 tornado-like events were reported, and one storm cell was tracked on radar for approximately four hours as it traveled for more than 400 km (250 miles.)
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe storms, suspected tornadoes slam Great Plains, Midwest; damage reported

Severe storms, possibly including tornadoes, struck Great Plains and upper Midwest states Wednesday, according to reports. Affected states included Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Colorado, the reports said. There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries. Wisconsin also saw strong wind gusts, FOX 6 Milwaukee reported. If two suspected...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

2 long-track tornadoes confirmed amongst rare December swarm

Although damage surveys are still ongoing, two tornado tracks in Tennessee and Kentucky have already beaten the December record with 40 twisters confirmed so far. The National Weather Service (NWS) has given the large tornado that ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 a preliminary damage rating of EF4, with a path length of 163.5 miles and estimated peak winds reaching 190 mph. The tornado's track qualifies it for the top 10 longest tornadoes, according to NOAA Storm Prediction Center data since 1950. It is also the longest tornado on record for the month of December.
ENVIRONMENT
KTSA

Rare tornadoes strike America’s heartland, destroying homes and knocking out power

Kitty Williams's (R) gathers belongings of what is left of her house after extreme weather hit the area, in Bowling Green, Kentucky on December 13, 2021. - Kentucky officials voiced relief Monday that dozens of workers at a candle factory appear to have survived tornadoes that killed at least 88 people and left a trail of devastation across six US states. (Photo by Gunnar Word / AFP) (Photo by GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images)
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Phys.org

The jet stream took a sharp turn, and the US got unprecedented tornado weather in December

Extremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a "historical weather day" with a "never-before-seen storm outlook."
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Weather Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Newsnation#Noaa#Storm Prediction Center#Ksn Closings
The Independent

Five dead as new swarm of tornadoes hit the US: ‘To have this in December is really abnormal’

At least five people have been killed after “really abnormal” powerful storms and record-breaking winds lashed across several US states. Winds as high as 120 km/h (about 75mph) caused hurricane-like storms in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin resulting in power outages and destruction to livestock and property in these states.“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.“But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”As of 6:54 PM CST, there have been 249...
ENVIRONMENT
Insurance Journal

New Research Warns Rare Winter Tornadoes May Get More Intense

Nasty winter tornadoes — like the deadly ones last week that hit five states — are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world, a new study shows. The combination of a longer and wider track...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy