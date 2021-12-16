ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Ansonia Police investigating shooting incident near Liberty Ave

By Nadine Bourne
 23 hours ago

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police list a man as a person of interest after a shooting incident occurred near Liberty Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m., an Ansonia police officer reported shots fired while on patrol in the Fourth Street. The officer was on Liberty Avenue, just 150 feet away from where the shooting took place.

Police say after shots were fired, Griffin Hospital reported a 32-year-old Bridgeport male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds in the upper body.

The victim was transferred to another hospital for treatment where he is listed as a critical condition.

Police say a male in all black clothing was seen running from the area and attempted to elude officers before being detained.

Police have listed Jermaine Smalls, 20, of Ansonia, as a person of interest in the shooting investigation.

During the investigation, police found a handgun, along with clothing said to belong to Smalls.

When police searched, they found a small amount of crack cocaine.

Ansonia police arrested and charged Smalls with carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with evidence, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, and interfering with an officer.

Police say Smalls was also a subject of a shooting investigation by the New York City Police Department. NYPD worked with Ansonia Police Detectives and obtained a warrant for Smalls. Smalls was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree attempted assault.

NYPD is also charging Smalls with being a fugitive from justice.

Smalls is set on an additional $750,000 bond and will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Ansonia Police say anyone with information regarding this case to contact the police department at (203)-735-1885, or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here .

