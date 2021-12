When the 2021 football season started, Oklahoma fans did not expect Caleb Williams to end the year as the starting quarterback and Spencer Rattler in the NCAA transfer portal. But fast forward to today and Williams is the future for the Sooners, while Rattler has transferred to South Carolina. Via The Podcast On The Prairie, Williams discussed his relationship with Rattler, admitting the two might not have been overly close.

