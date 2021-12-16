ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lira Plunges As Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Again

By Dmitry ZAKS
 1 day ago
The Turkish lira on Thursday hit fresh lows after the central bank fired the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "economic war of independence" by cutting interest rates for the fourth successive month. The reduction of the main rate to 14 from 15 percent comes in the face...

Related
investing.com

Turkish central bank rate cuts send lira to new record low

LONDON (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate again as expected by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday despite inflation soaring above 21%, sending the lira to a fresh record low. Below is the reaction from analysts to the latest move:. JAKOB CHRISTENSEN, DANSKE BANK. "We expect that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Turkey#Lira#Turkish#Capital Economics
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish lira swoons to new lows after rate cut, minimum wage boost announced

The Turkish lira sinks 5.4% against the U.S. dollar as the country's central bank continues its unorthodox policy of cutting rates in an attempt to boost the economy even as inflation climbs. The lira touched an all-time low of 15.73 lira per dollar. Turkey's central bank cuts its key rate...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Turkey's lira tumbles after rate cut; Mexican c.bank awaited

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira sank to a record low on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates, while Mexico's peso rose as investors expected the central bank to raise lending rates in response to rising inflation. Turkey's lira dropped more than 5% to a record low of...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks mixed post Fed and US data, BOE Hikes, ECB tweaks policy, Turkey cuts again

US stocks traded mixed as Wall Street abandoned mega-cap tech stocks as investors continue to digest the hawkish FOMC dot plots and another round of US data. The growth outlook still remains upbeat for next year and that some traders rotating back into cyclicals. Energy stocks outperformed given the strong rebound in crude prices, while financials remained attractive despite the flattening of the curve as trading volumes seem likely to remain elevated next year.
STOCKS
Country
China
Reuters

Turkey hikes minimum wage by 50% in face of lira crisis

ANKARA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey will hike its minimum wage by a massive 50% to 4,250 lira ($275.44) per month next yearto address a currency crash and inflation spike,President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. The dollar value of the 2021 minimum wage - some 2,825 lira monthly - has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish cenbank intervenes in FX market as lira hits 17/dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars, due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira touched a record low of 17.0705 against the U.S. currency. It was the fifth time the central...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling, euro jump as BoE hikes rate, ECB cuts stimulus

London, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling and the euro jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic, while the European Central Bank said it would continue to cut its bond purchases. Sterling rose 0.7%...
CURRENCIES
Action News Jax

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus, but gently

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Struck a More Hawkish Tone; BoE Raises Interest Rates

Fed catches up with inflation; BoE raises interest rates. On Wednesday, the Fed struck a more hawkish tone, doubling its tapering pace and signaling three rate hikes for 2022. However, the US dollar quickly erased early gains closing the day in red and only managing to outperform the Japanese yen. On Thursday, the 10-year US treasury yield ticked higher, while the US dollar fell against a basket of currencies, mirroring traders’ shift to riskier assets.
BUSINESS
Reuters

World shares mixed as investors mull cenbank moves

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks were mixed on Thursday, with European markets rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global shares struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkey's currency crisis deepens after Erdogan's latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's currency crisis accelerated on Friday as it plunged 8% to a new record low, gripped by concerns over an inflationary spiral brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox plan to slash interest rates in the face of soaring prices. The lira hit 17.0705 to...
BUSINESS
