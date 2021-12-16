ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Daily Briefs

legalnews.com
 1 day ago

ABA website updates data on law school admissions, tuition. Information about fall 2021 admissions and other matters reported by American Bar Association-approved law schools to the ABA Section on Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar is now publicly available. The information is required to be made public under Standard 509...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

SADO?seeks 1L, 2L students as summer 2022 interns

The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office (SADO) is seeking first and second-year law students committed to public service, racial equity, and social justice to join a Summer Internship Program. SADO provides representation to poor people who appeal their state criminal convictions and those sentenced to juvenile life without parole in resentencing proceedings pursuant to the United States Supreme Court’s decisions in Miller v Alabama (2012) and Montgomery v Louisiana (2016).
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

'Lawyer Disciplinary Complaints' focus of ABA webinar, December 20

The American Bar Association will present the webinar “Peeling Back the Curtain: Lawyer Disciplinary Complaints” on Monday, December 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. [CC]. This CLE will offer a behind the scenes look at the lifespan of a disciplinary complaint from the time the complaint is made until full resolution. It will generally walk attendees through the assessment of how complaints are screened, what type of complaints are most commonly made, and the accompanying ethical rules alleged to have been violated, the investigation phase, and the administrative complaint process from the perspective of both disciplinary counsel and defense counsel.
LAW
legalnews.com

ABA News First indigenous person to receive ABA Robert F. Drinan Award

The American Bar Association Section of Civil Rights and Social Justice will honor Gerald (Jerry) Gardner, a California lawyer and civil rights and social justice advocate, with its Father Robert F. Drinan Award for Distinguished Service in an online presentation February 3 during the ABA Midyear Meeting in Seattle. Gardner...
LAW
legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

Lawyer disciplinary complaints topic of ABA webinar. The American Bar Association will present the webinar “Peeling Back the Curtain: Lawyer Disciplinary Complaints” on Monday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. The event will offer a behind the scenes look at the lifespan of a disciplinary complaint from...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Wisconsin attorney general won't enforce any abortion ban

Wisconsin s Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an interview Tuesday that he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and a currently unenforceable state ban takes effect.The comments to The Associated Press are Kaul's strongest to date about how he would react to the Supreme Court undoing the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A Wisconsin ban enacted in 1849 has been unenforceable under Roe v. Wade, but would take effect again if conservative Supreme Court justices decide to overrule Roe, as they suggested...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Schools#Accreditation#Aba#American Bar Association#The Juris Doctor
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran’s case brings War Powers to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will decide whether Congress can give military service members the right to file civil lawsuits against states for employment discrimination based on their military service, in a case about how much power lawmakers have regarding military forces. The justices announced Wednesday they will hear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Courts Keep Chipping Away at Biden COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges in Louisiana and Texas continue to chip away at Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The latest of the piecemeal blows to the vaccine mandates came Thursday in lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Indiana and Mississippi. In that case, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell in Alexandria, Louisiana, declined to block a requirement that all employees of federal contractors get vaccinated — noting that there is already a nationwide block on that mandate issued by a Georgia-based federal judge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

Federal court rules Maryland violated Christian school’s rights by banning it from voucher program

A federal court has ruled that Maryland violated the First Amendment rights of a private Christian school in Savage when it excluded its students from a taxpayer-funded voucher program. The suit brought by Bethel Christian Academy in Howard County against Maryland was being watched by legal experts for its national implications for state voucher programs, anti-discrimination laws and religious ...
The Courier Journal

Stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority in 2022 | Opinion

As we prepare to convene for the 2022 legislative session, stabilizing the child welfare workforce must be a top priority if we are going to address the high rates of child abuse and neglect within our commonwealth. At a time when Kentucky has led the nation in child abuse and neglect for three consecutive years, we can no longer ignore the plea for help from our social workers. Now is the time to commit to supporting the public service heroes we trust with protecting our most precious citizens if we are going to effectively serve our families and children. ...
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Divided appeals court rejects United employees’ bid for emergency appeal in case over vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court has refused to prohibit United Airlines from putting unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave while a case challenging the airline’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate makes its way through court. In a divided ruling, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected the bid Monday from employees challenging the Chicago-based airline’s policy on ...
CHICAGO, IL
legalnews.com

ABA releases TechReport 2021 survey on legal tech trends

The American Bar Association Legal Technology Resource Center recently began releasing its ABA TechReport 2021, a comprehensive publication exploring how attorneys are using technology in their practices. TechReport 2021 combines data from the annual Legal Technology Survey Report with expert analysis, observations and predictions from legal technology leaders. Separated into...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy