FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Wisconsin's COVID-19 situation is dire. Witness calls crashes, derailment...

La Crosse Tribune

'It is absolutely horrible': Chippewa County suffers severe storm damage

Rubble is strewn throughout Wisconsin after a record-setting storm Wednesday night. A storm system swept through the Midwest, bringing with it a few tornadoes, high winds, uprooted trees and cut power for dozens of communities. Stanley in Chippewa County was particularly hit hard, with about 15-20 homes being destroyed according to the Stanley Fire Department.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert For More Mountain Snow And Denver Chill

DENVER(CBS)- The second cold front of the week will push thru the state Thursday night into Friday. This system will not be as strong as the epic wind maker that hit Wednesday. The front is attached to a big low that will move from Idaho into Montana to end the week. Credit CBS4 The storm will bring in a blast of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Along with the front passage temperatures across the state will cool by about 5 to 10 degrees over most areas. Credit CBS4 Ski areas will be breezy and chilly for Friday.  But, again nothing like the mid-week storm system. Credit CBS4 There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat for 3 to 8 inches of snow. For areas around Rabbit Ears Pass and the mountains in Grand and Jackson counties amounts will be closer to 5 to 10 inches. Wind will be kicking up a bit during the day on Friday. Although not as strong as Wednesday, they will be noticable. With winds in the Denver metro area gusting to 25 mph and in the mountains up to 45 mph.    
COLORADO STATE
Wisconsin State
wpr.org

Power outages reported throughout Midwest after overnight storms

Authorities say one person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest overnight, bringing hurricane-force wind gusts and spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa. Officials with the Iowa State Patrol said a semitrailer was stuck by high winds and rolled onto its side...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Mild and muggy pattern in store for the rest of this week. A cold front arrives this weekend with a cooldown! Click and watch the forecast video for details. Today brings more warm 70s. It hasn't rained at all this week. But, that rain-free streak will likely come to an end by Saturday. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air arrives

Thousands of toys and books will be delivered. It's the annual Salvation Army distribution. About 4,500 will get gifts. Children's Wisconsin partnership expands access for kids' health care. Updated: 8 hours ago. Kids needing a higher level of care like Children's Wisconsin hospital would have access in Northeast and Central...
NEENAH, WI
#First Alert#Extreme Weather
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will remain mostly clear with northeast winds at 5 to 10mph. Cloud cover will build overnight and some isolated light rain showers can’t be ruled out for the morning commute. Rain will pick up later in the day, so grab the rain gear because you’ll need it on the ride home. Temperatures to start off your Friday will drop into the low to mid 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps drop

The state created the tool for students to report issues anonymously, and it's getting more attention after recent school threats. Children's Hospital teams up with ThedaCare and Bellin Health so families won't have to travel so far. Soccer Heaven closing after 26 years. Updated: 30 minutes ago. Owners of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: Rain returns for part of this weekend

Another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today’s high reached 78 degrees in Jackson. The record high today is 82 and the record high is 84 tomorrow. Expect similar weather Friday after a foggy night tonight. A dense fog advisory is in effect for many spots. Showers will move in Saturday with highs in the 70s. No severe weather is expected. Cooler and drier weather returns Sunday with highs only in the 50s. Highs will be in the 60s for most of next week. Despite a shower or two Monday and Tuesday, skies will be partly sunny. Highs around Christmas Eve and Day will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly sunny skies. Average high is 60 this time of year and the average low is 39. South wind at 5mph tonight and 10mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 4:58pm.
JACKSON, MS
WSAW

First Alert Weather: A chilly Friday, but minus the wind.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winds have finally diminished this Friday morning. This is good news for those continuing to clean up from Wednesday evening’s severe weather. Temperatures through the weekend may be chilly in the 20s, but the lack of winds today will make for a great time to put the holiday decor back up.
WAUSAU, WI
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds return

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Below-normal temperatures with isolated locations experiencing an overnight freeze will continue through Saturday, before a modest warming trend takes hold. Breezy conditions will occur Friday in southeast California and along the lower Colorado River Valley.
YUMA, AZ
WECT

First Alert Forecast: another run at record highs...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Your First Alert Forecast features record-challenging warmth for Friday and Saturday with daily temperatures deep in the 70s to locally around 80. The records for Wilmington are 79 for for both days. Skies will stock sun, a variety of clouds, and even a stray shower or occasional fog bank in this period.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs4indy.com

More rain and cooler temperatures are on the way to central Indiana

December has been mild, wet month. Temperatures have been more than seven degrees above average and we’ve had almost wo inches of rain. A cold front moved across the state Thursday and brought a half-inch of rain and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour. Thursday was also a...
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

The U.S. set a new record for powerful wind gusts, with 55 in one day

Howling winds tore across the central U.S. on Wednesday, setting a record for the highest number of hurricane-force thunderstorm wind gusts in a day since 2004, the National Weather Service says. At least 55 gusts surpassed the 74-mph threshold for hurricane winds. "The previous record was from August 10, 2020...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A historic storm system swept through the Midwest Wednesday night, bringing with it strong winds and several tornadoes as it toppled trees and knocked out power across Wisconsin. One of the hardest-hit areas was Stanley, Wis., which saw damage to homes and vehicles in addition to...
WISCONSIN STATE

