Alexander Hollins: Inks with Browns' practice squad

 23 hours ago

Cleveland signed Hollins to the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of...

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Cleveland Browns Get Big News On Offense

The Cleveland Browns could be without several key players on offense when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. On the bright side, they’ll definitely have tight end David Njoku. Njoku was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, forcing him to miss the Browns’ game against the...
Aaron Wilson
Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
Myles Garrett Shares Honest Admission On Browns Situation

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a full-scale COVID-19 outbreak in the days leading up their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Needless to say, players within the organization aren’t pleased. Over the last 24 hours, head coach Kevin Stefanski and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield both tested...
Browns Activate TE David Njoku & Promote QB Nick Mullens, Four Other Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have activated TE David Njoku from the COVID-19 list and promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad. Cleveland also activated TE Stephen Carlson from the COVID-19 list, elevated WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad, and signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the taxi squad.
NFL Players Association aggressively pushing for Browns-Ravens postponement

The National Football League is dealing with a minor crisis. The large number of teams across the league have been experiencing COVID outbreaks, causing concern for player health and safety. According to ProFootball Talk, the NFL Player’s Association is aggressively pushing for the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. Many in the union also feel that the entire Week 15 slate should be postponed.
Cleveland Browns COVID update: Could NFL postpone Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Browns could be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield on Saturday. Should they postpone the game entirely?. ‘Should’ and ‘could’ are two very different words, and concepts. Despite eight members of the team being placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday morning in Mayfield and Stefanski, Roger Goodell and Co. don’t appear willing to budge.
Browns’ COVID cases grow, Mayfield, Stefanski test positive

CLEVELAND (AP) — When Kevin Stefanski received word he’d tested positive again for COVID-19, Cleveland’s cool coach barely blinked. Nothing new for him or the Browns. On Wednesday, the team’s virus outbreak widened and worsened with Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday’s critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
