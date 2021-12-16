Alexander Hollins: Inks with Browns' practice squad

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns’ game against the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 at FirstEnergy Stadium won’t be postponed because of their COVID-19 outbreak, even though Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski and others have been added to the growing list. The Browns now have about 14 players and coaches...
The Cleveland Browns could be without several key players on offense when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. On the bright side, they’ll definitely have tight end David Njoku. Njoku was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, forcing him to miss the Browns’ game against the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the Browns losing both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum to the COVID-19 reserve list on back-to-back days this week, the Browns are down to their third-string quarterback ahead of Saturday’s game against the Raiders. That quarterback is Nick Mullens, who was signed to the...
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a full-scale COVID-19 outbreak in the days leading up their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Needless to say, players within the organization aren’t pleased. Over the last 24 hours, head coach Kevin Stefanski and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield both tested...
With just four weeks left to play in the season, you'd think that the NFL playoff picture would be clearing up at this point, but instead, it's somehow gotten more confusing. Heading into Week 15, all 14 playoff berths are still up for grabs, which marks just the third time since 1978 that we haven't seen a single team clinch a playoff berth through 14 weeks.
The Cleveland Browns announced that they have activated TE David Njoku from the COVID-19 list and promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad. Cleveland also activated TE Stephen Carlson from the COVID-19 list, elevated WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad, and signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the taxi squad.
The National Football League is dealing with a minor crisis. The large number of teams across the league have been experiencing COVID outbreaks, causing concern for player health and safety. According to ProFootball Talk, the NFL Player’s Association is aggressively pushing for the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. Many in the union also feel that the entire Week 15 slate should be postponed.
The Cleveland Browns could be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield on Saturday. Should they postpone the game entirely?. ‘Should’ and ‘could’ are two very different words, and concepts. Despite eight members of the team being placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday morning in Mayfield and Stefanski, Roger Goodell and Co. don’t appear willing to budge.
Tight end David Njoku, who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on December 7, has cleared the protocols and is ready to return according to a post on his verified Instagram account plus other notes from Wednesday.
CLEVELAND (AP) — When Kevin Stefanski received word he’d tested positive again for COVID-19, Cleveland’s cool coach barely blinked. Nothing new for him or the Browns. On Wednesday, the team’s virus outbreak widened and worsened with Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday’s critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Comments / 0