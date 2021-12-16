Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck, pled guilty to federal charges on Wednesday. Chauvin pled guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights and admitted for the first time that he continued to keep his knee on his neck even after he knew that he was already unresponsive.

Chauvin Pleads Guilty Of Depriving George Floyd Of Civil Rights In Latest Plea Reuters

In his federal plea, Chauvin pled guilty to depriving Floyd of his rights by using "unreasonable force" to detain him. Chauvin said he kept his knee on Floyd's neck even though he was already in handcuffs and was not resisting.

Chauvin had already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. On the federal charge, Chauvin could have faced life in prison, which might have been an incentive for him to avoid going to trial.