CHICAGO (CBS) — The Metro in Wrigleyville canceled a concert Tuesday night in the interest of “maintaining precautionary health and safety measures for the staff.” The Glorious Sons, a band based in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, had been scheduled to play at the concert venue, at 3730 N. Clark St. just north of Wrigley Field. In its cancellation announcement not long before the show was supposed to begin, the Metro was not specific about whether the reason had to do with COVID-19 or something else. The venue’s voicemail box was full Tuesday night. In regards to tonight’s show: pic.twitter.com/NJCxLlGzk6 — Metro (@MetroChicago) December 15, 2021 “All...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO