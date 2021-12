As the Clemson University football program sustains potentially catastrophic losses at the end of its six-year College Football Playoff (CFP) run, things are moving in a different direction about two hours to the southeast. The University of South Carolina football team – which entered 2021 with decidedly low expectations (which it was well on its way to fulfilling) – has been buoyed by a surge of momentum over the last few weeks.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO