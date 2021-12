With Mayo Clinic’s vaccination deadline looming, local lawmakers are at odds about whether the policy is in the best interest of staff and patients. In a letter sent this month to Mayo Clinic President and CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, 38 Republicans from the Minnesota House called on the Rochester-based health system to abandon its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all staff, saying they “do not believe it is ethical, nor is it realistic.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO