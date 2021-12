The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.25% in a bid to rein in rampant inflation despite mounting fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted eight to one to raise rates from the historic low of 0.1%.It comes after pressure has been building on the Bank to bring the soaring cost of living under control, with official figures this week showing the Consumer Prices Index jumped to 5.1% – the highest level for more than a decade.In the minutes of the decision, the Bank warned that inflation could...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO