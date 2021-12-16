Celebrity Birthdays: Dec. 16

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has rounded out cast for both installments of Toni Braxton’s Fallen Angels Murder Club (working title, fka Fallen Angels Book Club), and Angie Harmon’s Barstow (working title) movies. The movies fall under previously signed deals with Braxton and Harmon, in which they will star in and executive produce multiple films for Lifetime. Eddie Cibrian (Northern Lights, CSI Miami) has joined the first installment of Braxton’s Fallen Angels, while Kelly Hu (List of a Lifetime, Scorpion King) joins the cast of the second film. Both films are based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by author R. Franklin James. Cibrian...

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO