Software may not be sexy, but its ability to add features that improve the experience behind the wheel could be the deciding factor in buying a new car. Stellantis, the automaker created by merging Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, wants to generate almost $23 billion annually by 2030 through software-led products, customization, services, and subscriptions. The automaker expects tenfold growth in this area by the end of the decade with the growing number of services and people who are willing to pay for them, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a "Software Day" presentation, followed by a meeting with media in Detroit.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO