If you're someone who lives off carryout and DoorDash and whose version of a homemade meal is a bowl of cereal (or, if you're really fancy, a box of Kraft mac and cheese), you aren't alone. One survey found that 28% of Americans admit they can't cook, with many blaming it on having a partner who does all the cooking or not having enough time (via HuffPost). However, just because they can't doesn't mean they don't want to. Another survey — this time by grocery delivery service Peapod — reported that 77% of people prefer a homemade meal to going out to dinner (via Progressive Grocer).

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO