The Matrix soundtrack is to be released on vinyl

Danny Elfman, the man behind the scores for “Batman” and “Edward Scissorhands,” is reteaming with director Tim Burton to compose the theme for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”
Directed by Burton, the live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale focuses on Wednesday Addams’ teenage years. In addition to composing the theme, Elfman will work on the score for the entire season of “Wednesday” alongside fellow composer Chris Bacon, who has collaborated with Elfman on past projects.
“Wednesday” will star Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa.
The series'
