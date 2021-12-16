ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix soundtrack is to be released on vinyl

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original score to the Matrix films is getting remastered on vinyl for 2022. With three LPs ‘The Matrix: The Complete Edition’ will include the entire soundtrack to all three films with 44 remastered tracks. Packaged in the film’s signature neon green, the case folds out to...

Official Soundtrack To Questlove’s ‘Summer Of Soul’ Set To Be Released This January

Questlove’s award-winning and Grammy-nominated directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is still making quite the buzz amongst music lovers. Legacy Records recently announced the forthcoming arrival of the film’s official soundtrack. Commemorating the concert series described as a “joyous musical celebration and nearly erased historical event that celebrated Black culture, pride and unity,” Questlove chose 17 live renditions of jazz, blues, R&B, and soul classics that were performed at the Harlem Cultural Festival and seen in the film. The first single from the soundtrack, Sly & The Family Stone’s “Sing A Simple Song” arrives...
iam8bit unveils slick $400 Persona vinyl soundtrack collection

As any Persona fan knows, the franchise’s electrifying soundtrack is a key component of what makes each of the five mainline entries so completely memorable and iconic. As much a “character” as the many protagonists, villains, and love interests that the series has blessed us with. In...
The Matrix Resurrections soundtrack features Marcel Dettmann and Gudrun Gut

Ahead of The Matrix Resurrections hitting cinemas on December 22, the film’s soundtrack is coming out on December 17. The film’s original score has been created by electronic musician Johnny Kilmek and Run Lola Run director and composer Tom Tykwer. The duo have been working as a partnership for nearly 25 years, and have been Oscar nominated for their work.
A new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has been released

A new trailer named Déjà Vu of the fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections has been released with the news of tickets officially going on sale. The sneak-peak offers a look at the returning character Captain Niobe played once again by Jada Pinkett Smith. Her character says in the video: “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head," adding “something else makes the same kind of noise: War,".
35 The Matrix Resurrections Photos Released by Warner Bros!

With just two weeks to go until the film’s release, Warner Bros. Pictures has provided Vital Thrills with no less than 35 The Matrix Resurrections photos! You can view all The Matrix Resurrections photos (in no particular order) by scrolling down. In case you missed it, the studio released...
The Matrix Resurrections Secures China Release Date One Month Later

The Matrix Resurrections has secured an official China release date with the eagerly anticipated now set to open in the world's largest theatrical market on January 14, 2022—nearly one month after its domestic opening on December 22nd. The China release date comes after the film received the go-ahead from local sensors in late November, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Epic Games is releasing a 'Matrix' tech demo starring Keanu Reeves

Publishing monolith Epic Games has just released a pre-download for a tech demo called The Matrix Awakens today, just in time for the 2021 Game Awards later this week. Matrix franchise fans can now download the 29GB demo in advance of the release, but it won’t be viewable until December 9. In the meantime, there’s an official teaser you can watch where Keanu Reeves questions the nature of reality.
Inside ‘The Matrix Awakens’: Epic Games Releases a Massive, Playable Free Demo to Showcase Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games worked with Warner Bros., “The Matrix Resurrections” director Lana Wachowski to create a “technical demo” set in the world of the Matrix, designed to show off the capabilities of Epic’s latest 3D creation tool, Unreal Engine 5. The company on Thursday released “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience,” available as a 29-gigabyte free download for Sony’s PlayStation 5 (at this link) and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S (at this link), after promoting it at the 2021 Game Awards on Thursday.
‘The Matrix: The Complete Edition’ Brings Don Davis’ Score to Vinyl

Varèse Sarabande is releasing The Matrix: The Complete Edition on vinyl in 2022. The vinyl will contain 3 LPs which include the entire score from the original 1999 film, The Matrix. There are 44 total tracks that have been remastered, as well as an exclusive interview with composer Don Davis.
BAIT Releases Glow in the Dark 'The Matrix' T-Shirts in Latest Capsule

Streetwear brand BAIT joins forces with The Matrix franchise to release a capsule in celebration of the upcoming release of the fourth instalment — The Matrix Resurrections. The new BAIT x The Matrix capsule delivers glow-in-the-dark T-shirts imprinted with artworks based on classic stills from the previous three films. The “Agents Tee” nods to The Matrix and features Agents Brown, Smith and Jones in formation, whereas the “Heroes Tee” bears graphics of The Matrix Reloaded main characters Neo played by Keanu Reeves, Trinity played by Carrie-Anne Moss, and Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Closing the collection is the “Neo VS Smith Tee” which dons an image of their iconic fight scene in The Matrix Revolutions.
Terror Vision Records Bringing the Soundtrack to 1989 Christmas Horror Movie ‘Elves’ to Vinyl for First Time!

If you’re looking for an under-seen holiday horror gem you need look no further than 1989’s Elves, which sees “Grizzly Addams” star Dan Haggerty squaring off against Nazi elves. Unfortunately, the film hasn’t ever made its way off of VHS and onto Blu-ray or even DVD, but while we wait for that eventual release, you can at least get your hands on the soundtrack.
SOPHIE’s debut EP ‘Nothing More To Say’ to receive vinyl re-release

SOPHIE‘s debut EP ‘Nothing More To Say’ is to receive a vinyl reissue, eight years after it was originally released. ‘Nothing More To Say’ was first released by the Scottish indie label Huntleys + Palmers in 2013. Since the producer’s death earlier this year, prices for re-sold vinyl editions had skyrocketed.
Danny Elfman Reunites With Tim Burton to Compose Theme for Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Danny Elfman, the man behind the scores for “Batman” and “Edward Scissorhands,” is reteaming with director Tim Burton to compose the theme for Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Directed by Burton, the live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale focuses on Wednesday Addams’ teenage years. In addition to composing the theme, Elfman will work on the score for the entire season of “Wednesday” alongside fellow composer Chris Bacon, who has collaborated with Elfman on past projects. “Wednesday” will star Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa. The series’...
Moderna Opens a Portal to the Unknown on Remix for the “Matrix Resurrections” Soundtrack

Pulsating around the fear and suspense of a distorted cyber world, “Bullet Time (Moderna Remix)” opens a portal to the unknown on the soundtrack to The Matrix Resurrections, the first movie within the franchise in almost 20 years. The film—directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Matrix alums Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss—finds Neo living a “normal” life in San Francisco as Thomas A. Anderson nearly two decades since The Matrix Revolutions, before he’s pulled back into the Matrix.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Tiësto

ABBA – ‘The Winner Takes It All’. “My mum used to listen to ABBA all the time. Growing up, around five, six, seven-years-old, one of the first memories of music I have is listening to ABBA songs. She used to sit down with a glass of wine and her cigarettes, and she would put on the ABBA vinyl. She listened to everything they put out, but ‘The Winner Takes It All’ is the one I remember most.”
Everything To Remember About the Matrix Trilogy Before You See The Matrix Resurrections

It’s been almost two decades since the last Matrix movie, but now moviegoers are getting prepared to plug back in and once more question the nature of their reality. The Matrix Resurrections , the fourth live-action movie in the landmark action series, hits theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22 and is directed by Lana Wachowski, one half of the sibling filmmaking team (along with Lilly Wachowski ) behind the first three movies. The movie brings back original stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with plenty of new faces like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
