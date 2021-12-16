The Matrix soundtrack is to be released on vinyl

Streetwear brand BAIT joins forces with The Matrix franchise to release a capsule in celebration of the upcoming release of the fourth instalment — The Matrix Resurrections. The new BAIT x The Matrix capsule delivers glow-in-the-dark T-shirts imprinted with artworks based on classic stills from the previous three films. The “Agents Tee” nods to The Matrix and features Agents Brown, Smith and Jones in formation, whereas the “Heroes Tee” bears graphics of The Matrix Reloaded main characters Neo played by Keanu Reeves, Trinity played by Carrie-Anne Moss, and Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Closing the collection is the “Neo VS Smith Tee” which dons an image of their iconic fight scene in The Matrix Revolutions.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO