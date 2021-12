CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Ohio Governor John Kasich and former “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper are teaming up on a new weekly podcast starting in early 2022. On “Kasich & Klepper,” the Republican who ran twice for his party’s nomination for president and the comedian who began his career with The Second City in Chicago will “share interests and seek common ground across a host of topics — all with an entertaining rapport and a flurry of jokes at each other’s expense,” according to an announcement by Acast, the podcasting company behind the project. The show will feature celebrity guests and cover topics beyond politics.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO