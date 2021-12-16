ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

We just hit the biggest reset button in history

By CNN Opinion
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Many of us welcomed this year from inside Covid bubbles, socially distanced and masked and clinging to hope that after the trash pile of 2020 a new year would dawn better, brighter and -- eventually -- more "normal." But soon enough, it turned out that getting to normal wouldn't...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

JFK researchers underwhelmed by latest release of assassination documents

Washington (CNN) — Frustrated JFK researchers say there is little new to learn in Wednesday's release of previously classified documents collected as part of the government review into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The vast majority of the almost 1,500 documents released by the National Archives...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump still texts me constantly, like a bad ex-boyfriend

Amanda Uhle is the publisher and executive director of McSweeney's. A dangerous crackpot texts me several times a day. He’s manipulative. He’s paranoid. He’ll flatter me and then say horrible things about people I admire. He wants me to give him money. I get at least three wheedling texts a day from this ne’er-do-well.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Eichmann
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Julian Zelizer
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cabinet
Fox News

'Hannity' on Kamala Harris' dropping favorability

This is a rush transcript from, "Hannity", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We're out of time tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. You know what we're like, we won't repeat it. Now,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Tucker: Liz Cheney is lying to you about Jan. 6

If you live in Manchester, New Hampshire, first of all, congratulations, it's a really nice place. But second, we thought we'd give you an explanation for what you may have just seen. So if you live there and last month, you thought you saw Liz Cheney wandering around downtown Manchester, no, you were not hallucinating. Liz Cheney was there. And that's pretty weird if you think about it. Not a lot of people go to Manchester, New Hampshire, in November, so it probably wasn't a family vacation. Nor is it likely that Liz Cheney went up there by accident. Manchester is an eight-hour drive from her home in the D.C. suburbs, and more to the point, it's also eight hours from the CNN studios in downtown Washington that she inhabits more often than most of us go to church and much more reverently.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

773K+
Followers
120K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy