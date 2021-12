With The Game Awards 2021 rapidly approaching, there have been a few teases of some of the things that will be revealed at the event on Thursday. Over the past few days, there have been hints at new games, a look at upcoming content for games, and some sneak peeks at other game-centric entertainment. Recently, Geoff Keighley, Producer and Host of The Game Awards talked about what we can expect from the show saying that there are a number of reveals that are on the level of the Elden Ring gameplay trailer released during Summer Game Fest earlier this year.

