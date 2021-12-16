How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

We’re now in the biggest surge of cases since the pandemic broke out nearly two years ago. Currently in the state, we’re averaging 80 times more cases per day than where we were this past summer (and around 1.5 times more cases than our prior peak last winter, when vaccines were only just becoming available). The positivity rate – the percentage of COVID tests that return with a positive result – is back where it was in April, 2020, and in some areas of the state the rate is as high as 25 percent. The entire state is at “substantial” rates of community transmission. In fact, we’re 10 times higher than the rate that determines “substantial” transmission, and in Sullivan County, that rate is nearly 20 percent higher.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO