ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

Nashua Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease sign up for as low as 36 cents per day to continue...

www.nashuatelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kennedy's anti-vaccine drive grows in pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – While many nonprofits and businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine group has thrived. An investigation by The Associated Press finds that Children's Health Defense has raked in funding and followers as Kennedy used his star power as a member of one of America's most famous families to open doors, raise money and lend his group credibility. Filings with charity regulators show revenue more than doubled in 2020, to $6.8 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oklahoma Daily

OU suspends employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid nationwide injunction

OU Human Resources announced the university will no longer require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022 in a Wednesday email. OU employees were previously required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 4, 2022, in compliance with the federal vaccine requirement for contractors. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker of Savannah, Georgia, temporarily blocked enforcement of the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for contractors Tuesday by a nationwide preliminary injunction, effectively suspending the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Only five percent of religious Americans report hearing solely anti-COVID-19 vaccine messaging from faith communities

In the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, many question where faith communities stand. A critical number of religious leaders rallying against vaccination often dominate the narrative, while other voices receive less attention. A new study by University of Notre Dame sociologist Kraig Beyerlein found that the relationship between religion...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggernaut#Covid#Apps#Digital#Nashuatelegraph Com
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s House Party Guests Told to Get Vaccinated Before Coming

An invitation for a holiday party at the home of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists—reportedly urged guests to get tested or vaccinated for coronavirus before they came inside his house. Politico reports Kennedy held a holiday gathering at his home in California last week, and virtual invites told attendees to take the same precautions that Kennedy has spent the pandemic attempting to undermine for enormous financial gain. When Politico asked him about the apparent hypocrisy at his shindig, Kennedy blamed his wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. “I guess I’m not always the boss at my own house,” Kennedy told Politico’s Daniel Lippman. He added that tests and vaccines statuses weren’t checked at the door. Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group, the Children’s Health Defense, more than doubled its revenue in 2020 to $6.8 million, according to an AP investigation.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested: Blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
lomabeat.com

How PLNU Continues to Deal With COVID Amid Pending Vaccine Mandates

Businesses across the country are preparing as President Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate is set to take effect. Back in September, Biden announced these new requirements to stop the spread of COVID-19. The president’s administration has been finalizing details over the last few months and on Nov. 4 announced the deadline set for January 4. Businesses with over 100 employees will now have to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or comply with weekly testing. Upon this announcement, many states filed a lawsuit against the mandate. Other challenges include the U.S Appeals court ruling to temporarily halt the mandate.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashua Telegraph

Two physician lawmakers call for faster action to fight COVID-19 surge

CONCORD – The current surge of COVID-19 Delta variant in New Hampshire was preventable and caused by a lack of leadership that has delayed booster shots and had real health-care consequences, said two physicians who are also top Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday. They are calling on Republican Gov. Chris...
CONCORD, NH
PBS NewsHour

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against omicron?

The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nashua Telegraph

New Hampshire, can we talk? It’s time for an honest dialog about how bad things are right now with COVID-19, and why

We’re now in the biggest surge of cases since the pandemic broke out nearly two years ago. Currently in the state, we’re averaging 80 times more cases per day than where we were this past summer (and around 1.5 times more cases than our prior peak last winter, when vaccines were only just becoming available). The positivity rate – the percentage of COVID tests that return with a positive result – is back where it was in April, 2020, and in some areas of the state the rate is as high as 25 percent. The entire state is at “substantial” rates of community transmission. In fact, we’re 10 times higher than the rate that determines “substantial” transmission, and in Sullivan County, that rate is nearly 20 percent higher.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy