Northerly winds will blow colder air into the Western Slope. Highs will be a few degrees colder than yesterday with most of the region seeing highs in the 30s today. High pressure will clear up our skies as we head into the weekend, although cold temperatures will still stick around for Saturday. An upper level ridge will start to move in on Sunday. With this ridge winds will shift to warmer westerly and southwesterly for the end of the weekend. High temperatures will gradually warm up as we move into next week. The next shot at winter weather on the Western Slope will move in Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO