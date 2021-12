A year ago, not much had changed in our lives concerning COVID-19 and the unknown future before us. However, two truths stood out above anything else. We were hopeful for the new vaccine, and we were definitely tired of quarantine. Many of us still did not see our family members for the holidays, and only small groups gathered around the Christmas table compared to years past. Considering all we’ve been through and where we’ve finally come to, reflecting on 2021 proves joyful in a season that was built for just that – joy.

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO