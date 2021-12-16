ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Winter, It’s Time To Prioritize Your Success

Cover picture for the articleCapricorn season is a time when goals and ambitions are a top priority, a stark contrast from the playful, lighthearted energy of the sun making its way through Sagittarius. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius season was all about expanding horizons, embracing adventure, and leading with optimism. As the winter solstice...

NYLON

Your December 2021 Horoscope Ends The Year With A Bang

We stand on the precipice of the next dimension, a Piscean paradise of new connections and artistic expression. December begins with the dream god Neptune going direct in Pisces for the first time since June, and ends with Jupiter, planet of light and wisdom, joining it for a year-long residency in the ocean kingdom. After so much ambivalence comes a creative resurgence. But to welcome the deluge, we’ll have to break down the floodgates. December promises necessary destruction on the way to wholeness.
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
Cosmopolitan

Your Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for December

December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. December is YOUR month, when we make the powerful shift from Sagittarian season into Capricorn season, my darling goat! The month starts off with a burst of life-changing Sagittarius energy with the total solar eclipse (also a New Moon) in that sign, placing the energetic focus on your mindset and hidden world. This particular eclipse cycle of the past 18 months has been in your 12th house, so the changes you’ve experienced have been private, but still game-changers for you. Prepare for the universe to put the final touches on this area of your life over the next six months.
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
Elite Daily

The End Of Fall Will Actually Be Motivating For 4 Zodiac Signs

To quote the motto of House Stark on Game of Thrones: “Winter is coming.” Only this time, I’m referring to the coldest season (and not to serve as a reminder to prepare for an angry group of White Walkers). Come Dec. 21, autumn will fall away and make room for winter, ushering in three months of freezing temperatures and snow to replace the red, yellow, and orange leaves of the previous three months. And with that comes a new zodiac sign season — as the sun will be moving into Capricorn on the same day — making this the quintessential time to find out which zodiac signs will be affected most by the 2021 winter solstice (aka the first day of winter).
Sun-Journal

Aries: Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.
horoscope.com

December 2021 New Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius Horoscopes

The last new moon of the year hits on Friday, December 3 at 11:43pm PT (or during the wee hours of Saturday, if you’re on eastern time) in the party hard and happy-go-lucky sign of Sagittarius. While new moons are often thought of as the quietest phase of the lunar cycle, this one happens to fall on a solar eclipse. So, it’s here to grab our attention by bringing exciting new beginnings that spin us in a totally new direction (but perhaps one we’ve known has been waiting for us all along).
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
Refinery29

Venus Retrograde Means We’re Getting A Dose Of Tough Love

Even if you know nothing about astrology, you've probably heard of the word "retrograde" before. And although Mercury retrograde tends to be the most infamous, every planet in our solar system goes retrograde — or in other words, appears to move backwards in the sky — at some point or another, and they all affect us in different ways. Among the most intense ones, though, is Venus retrograde.
Sun-Journal

Virgo: Your expectations will exhaust you but the rewards will replenish your soul

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kaley Cuoco, 36; Elisha Cuthbert, 39; Ben Stiller, 56; Billy Idol, 66. Happy Birthday: Weigh the pros and cons before you progress. Turn every negative into a positive, and keep your life simple, moderate and doable. An independent, do-it-all attitude will prove to work in your favor. Take note of what others do, but formulate and execute plans in a unique fashion. You won’t be disappointed in the results you get. Your numbers are 8, 15, 21, 24, 30, 37, 46.
New York Post

The December 2021 cold moon will bring you explosive good luck

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Your mind is on fire, Aries! You have an important message that you’d like to broadcast to the world. This full moon could help you to launch an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media endeavor to great success. People will be listening! Contractual matters could also reach a conclusion near this time. Lastly, you may take some short-distance travel now, too, venturing to nearby towns and enjoying the festive spirit.
astrostyle.com

The Best Way to Celebrate Christmas 2021, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Galactic Grinch, begone! The challenging astrological lineup of Christmas 2021 won’t steal your merry-merry if you align with the stars. This Christmas will be…a very complex Christmas. Yep, we said it. Thanks to a couple tough astrology alignments on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, friction could run high—no matter what your zodiac sign.
Sun-Journal

Taurus: Take a step back reevaluate your situation and redirect your energy toward personal growth

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Peter Facinelli, 48; Garcelle Beauvais, 55; Tina Turner, 82; Rich Little, 83. Happy Birthday: Put negativity and anger aside; learn to enjoy what life has to offer. Set goals, and get involved in something that fuels your interest and prompts you to engage in projects with people who make you think outside the box. Put long-term plans in motion, and make lifestyle changes that encourage greater freedom to do as you please. Your numbers are 4, 15, 22, 29, 34, 37, 42.
Daily Review

John Flores: Outdoors, winter is time to take your time

Wilford Brimley’s character, Joe Gill, in the made for television western "Crossfire Trail," tells the younger J.T. Langston, who is working on a horse’s hoof, “Better slow down there, young fella. If you take your time, you get a more harmonious outcome.”. Nothing could be truer when it comes to...
astrostyle.com

How to Have a No-Drama Holiday Season with Every Zodiac Sign

These holiday astrology do’s and don’ts will keep everyone cosmically copacetic. Hoping for a drama-free holiday season? It might be as easy as spotting Santa flying overhead. Unless, of course, you’re armed with some astrological foresight. With Venus retrograde and an intense Saturn-Uranus square playing celestial #ScroogeSquad at Christmas 2021, it will take extra effort to bring out every zodiac sign’s best.
