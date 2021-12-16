What’s Going Around: COVID-19, flu, strep throat

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19 and the flu this week. They’re also seeing RSV which is causing bronchitis. Providers are also treating a lot of viral illnesses that are not COVID-19, strep throat, walking pneumonia, hand, foot and mouth, impetigo and a stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about rashes.

“Impetigo is an infection of the skin with bacteria in the streptococcal family. It frequently occurs on the face, especially at the corners of the nose and mouth, and can look like a red rash, often with a crust on top. The crust often has a yellow color to it, frequently described as “dried honey.” This rash, which can technically appear anywhere on the body, can be painful, though it often doesn’t bother the child at all.

Other breaks in the skin from cuts and scrapes, as well as other rashes such as eczema, can become infected with this bacteria, which can complicate healing. As our skin is naturally colonized with millions of bacteria, breaks in the skin can offer an opportunity for these bacteria to enter a small cut or even hair follicles.

Any crusting rash, a rash that does not get better after a week or so, or a rash that seems to get progressively redder should be evaluated by a doctor. Impetigo is treated with a topical antibiotic cream and sometimes additional oral antibiotics, depending on the severity of the infection.

Because other rashes also can have various forms of crusting, such as fungal infections, psoriasis and eczema, it’s always a good idea to have any kind of “crusting rash” evaluated.

Any rash around the eyes should be discussed with a doctor immediately. While relatively rare in kids, shingles and herpes viruses around the eye would warrant a specialized evaluation by an ophthalmologist and rapid starting of oral medications.”

This week the CVS MinuteClinic in York saw more sick patients. They diagnosed strep throat, COVID-19, and several cases of influenza A.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing upper respiratory viruses, adenovirus, strep throat, hand, foot and mouth disease, COVID-19, and the flu.

