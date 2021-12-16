ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron wave sweeping the UK will ‘peak quite fast’, Chris Whitty says

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
The Omicron wave of coronavirus sweeping the UK will “peak quite fast”, England’s chief medical officer has said, as he suggested there were some “really key bits of information” missing that would inform the need for a lockdown.

Professor Chris Whitty told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee that he believed the doubling rate for Omicron would slow down, as it was clear people were already taking precautions.

At a certain point, people will have immunity either from boosters or Omicron infection, which will also slow down the doubling time, he said.

“I think what we will see with this, and I think we are seeing it in South Africa, is that the upswing will be incredibly fast even if people are taking more cautious actions – as they are – that will help slow it down, but it is still going to be very fast,” he said.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“It will probably peak really quite fast and my anticipation is it may come down faster than previous peaks, but I wouldn’t want to say that for sure.

“In terms of where we are going over the next few weeks, the rate of increase is going to be quite impressive.”

Later, adopting an upbeat tone, he said he was optimistic about the future and suggested people would not need to be vaccinated every few months to tackle Covid-19.

Asked whether he had advised the Government we need to be doing more to protect against spread, he said the only formal advice was from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

But he added: “What the Government has said, and I think what we have all said, is to make really tough economic and social decisions there are some really key bits of information we do not yet have, and there’s a very wide range of possibilities as to where this could go, some of which are very difficult for the NHS indeed, and some of which are much less so, and we’re getting new information all the time. This is being reviewed by the Government all the time.”

He said Plan B and “really critically the booster programme” were intended to slow things down, “but obviously if the facts change and it becomes clearer that things are heading the wrong way, ministers are always going to take constant reviews of this.”

He said if vaccines were less effective than expected that would be a “material change to how ministers viewed the risks going forward”.

However, Prof Whitty warned that even if boosters did hold back Omicron to a large extent, a lot of people across the whole economy would still “simultaneously fall ill”.

