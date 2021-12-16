ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Feeding Southwest Virginia receives 450 turkeys thanks to Kroger, Virginia Tech Football

By Colleen Guerry
 23 hours ago

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — During a time when many families are struggling with food insecurity, Kroger, Feeding Southwest Virginia, and the Virginia Tech football team are tackling this issue head on.

In their annual “Touchdowns for Turkeys” event, Kroger pledged 10 turkeys to Feeding southwest Virginia for each Virginia Tech touchdown during the 2021 regular football season.

The Hokies finished the season with 35 touchdowns. However, Kroger chose to go for the extra point by donating another 100 turkeys, for a total of 450 turkeys that went to Feeding Southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, says this is a great example of the community coming together to help those in need this holiday season.

“We work off the generosity of others. Here, today, we have this great energy, the team was very interested in where the boxes were going, wanted to know a little about the people we serve,” said Irvine. “So they didn’t just have game on, they had hearts on too and that’s important.”

According to Feeding Southwest Virginia, more than 146,000 people in region are food insecure.

