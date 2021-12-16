Bruce Springsteen reportedly sells his back catalogue to Sony

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his entire back catalogue to Sony Music for $500 million.

The news was reported Wednesday in Billboard and the New York Times, quoting anonymous sources.

Numerous other veteran songwriters including Neil Young, Tina Turner and Stevie Nicks have sold the rights to their work in recent years, but this would be the largest deal, with over 300 songs from more than 20 albums.

The 72-year-old singer-songwriter has won 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award for Best Song for “Streets of Philadelphia” in 1993. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by President Barack Obama, and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

