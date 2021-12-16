Shelter in place for Charlotte has been lifted

Many residents in the area of South Sheldon Street between Henry and John streets in Charlotte are feeling a sigh of relief after a shelter in place - put in place due to a threat in the area this morning - was lifted a little before 11 a.m.

According to the Charlotte Police Department, officers were dispatched on a report of a man with a gun in the area of South Sheldon Street and Henry Street.

Police said there was a report of a disturbance and one person fired one shot, but no one was hit.

A perimeter was set up around the house where the incident took place. At 10:25 a.m. the suspect attempted to leave and was taken into custody. Police haven't released any additional information about the suspect.

Jackie Hammond lives on South Sheldon Street and said she automatically started to think the worst when she got the alert to shelter in place.

“We locked things up right away. My husband was outside picking up the stuff that was blowing in the wind and I’m like you need to get in the house we have a shelter in place alert going on,” Hammond said.

Diane Wilson has lived on South Sheldon street for 14 years and said she woke up to sirens and lights and thought a neighbor was having health issues.

“This is an older neighborhood like I said. I walk the neighborhood; I know all my neighbors. I consider it to be a very safe neighborhood. And so, I was very shocked," Wilson said.

According to the Charlotte Public School's superintendent's office, the district was not impacted by the shelter in place.

Formal charges will be requested through the Eaton County Prosecutors Office according to the Charlotte Police Department.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook