ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

JFK International Airport breaks ground on Terminal 4 modernization (PHOTOS)

By I-Chun Chen
New York Business Journal
New York Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The $1.5 billion expansion and modernization of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport has officially broken ground. Earlier this year, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reached a revised agreement with Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal, the operator of Terminal 4, to expand...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Business Journal

DPS Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the U.S.

Global engineering firm has over 900 employees across eight offices DPS Group, a privately-owned global consulting, engineering, and construction management company, serving high-tech industries around the world, celebrated its tenth anniversary in the U.S. this past year. Founded in 1974 in Dublin, Ireland, to service the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, DPS Group opened its first office in the U.S. in 2011 with a staff of less than 10 based in Framingham, Massachusetts (outside of Boston). The company has since grown its U.S. presence to over 900 employees across eight offices in Albany, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Kansas City, Kansas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Wall Township, New Jersey. “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate 10 years in the United States,” said Aidan O’Dwyer, president of U.S. project operations. “Over the past decade we’ve invested heavily in growing our U.S. presence. That investment has allowed us deliver world class service for our clients and has created a culture of professional satisfaction and career fulfillment for our staff.” Aidan continued, “We devote a huge amount of time and effort into finding and recruiting the best people to our team and providing professional development opportunities to our employees. We partner closely with colleges and universities near our offices, providing internship opportunities and scholarships to develop the next generation of talent. Once someone joins our team we invest heavily in their professional development, always conscious of preparing them to advance to the next step of their career.” DPS has evolved from its process engineering roots to deliver services across the engineering and construction value chain, including feasibility studies, architecture, procurement, construction management, CQV, and client-side technical services. “Covid-19 has been a really tough period for everyone, and DPS is fortunate to be able to play a small part in the fight against the pandemic,” continued Aidan. “In the life sciences sector, DPS has supported 16 COVID-related projects ranging from vaccines and therapeutics to diagnostic tests, while in the semi-conductor sector we executed numerous projects in response to the global shortage of microchips. As a company and as human beings, we are very grateful for the opportunity to help our clients and support their vital work during this unprecedented period.” The company enjoys an unrivaled reputation for innovation, ingenuity, and continuous improvement. Within the life sciences sector there has been a significant focus in recent years on designing facilities for novel therapies, including mRNA, microbiome, oligonucleotide, cell, and gene therapy. Modalities that either didn’t exist or were in the very early stages of development a decade ago are now prominent and require DPS to respond to novel processes in terms of facility design, construction, regulatory compliance, and licensing requirements. In the semi-conductor sector, DPS employees design and build some of the most advanced microchip manufacturing facilities in the world. “Our people are intellectually curious and like a challenge,” said Aidan. “The opportunity to deliver a new solution, design a new approach to a problem, or improve further on existing methodologies is both exciting and fulfilling.” Most recently DPS-designed facilities have been recognized by the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) with two prestigious Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA). In 2019, Moderna’s new clinical development manufacturing facility in Norwood, Mass. was the category winner for Facility of the Future and ElevateBio’s BaseCamp project in Waltham, Mass. was the 2021 category winner for Operational Excellence. DPS Group has contributed to or participated in numerous charitable endeavors over the past ten years. Most recently, DPS established the Indu Conley Memorial Scholarship at Tufts University in 2021 to celebrate the legacy of Indu Conley, an industry subject matter expert and process department manager in the Boston office. “Indu was instrumental in establishing DPS in the US and its Boston office to where it is today, from a small newcomer to an industry leader,” said Eddie Skillington, vice president of business development. “Indu felt very strongly about gender equality in the industry, and she was an advocate for women in pharma and the under-represented in general. We are proud to create a four-year scholarship which will support a student pursuing a degree in engineering in her memory.” “Our approach has always been to take care of our clients and serve their needs first,” continued Aidan. “We are excited about the future and look forward to partnering with our clients to bring cutting-edge discoveries to market.”
BUSINESS
New York Business Journal

Elate Group CEO Realizes the American Dream While Reimagining the Moving Experience

Kevin Britt is living the American Dream as the founder and CEO of The Elate Group, an emerging industry leader in high-touch concierge moving and storage for residential, commercial and government clients. “The United States is the greatest country in the world,” exclaimed Britt, who immigrated to the U.S. from Europe in 2003 with just a few dollars in his pocket. “Becoming a U.S. citizen was one of the proudest moments in my life. I’m living proof there is an abundance of opportunities to succeed in America for those willing to work hard, push the boundaries of what’s possible, and pursue their dreams.” Growing up in the international city of Kiev, Britt became fascinated with languages, which lead him to eventually earning advanced degrees in language and international finance. He became proficient in the translation and real-time interpretation of multiple languages, including English, German, French, Spanish and Japanese. His language skills were especially useful when he served as an intern at the European Central Bank and Frankfurt stock Exchange. There he discovered the world of international business and came to admire the many great American entrepreneurs who had transformed their industries. The allure of the U.S. business world soon set him on a journey to New York City. “When I arrived, I was on my own in the Big Apple,” said Britt. “But I soon discovered my language skills gave me a great advantage in the multi-cultural neighborhoods in and around New York City, and especially with wealthy and prominent internationals I would eventually have as clients.” Driven by aspirations of someday starting his own business, he explored several career paths, first working for a moving company, then as a language teacher, real estate agent and licensed investment advisor. These experiences eventually led him back to the moving business and founding Elate in 2013. Bootstrapping Success Starting with a rented truck and a few fellow movers from past jobs, Britt soon put Elate on the map by providing a bespoke, high-touch experience for his clients. "Rather than go on a race to the bottom by offering the cheapest moves, I instead focused on delivering premium end-to-end services that address all of my client’s needs when relocating their home or business. This led to referrals for relocating and storing valuable fine furniture and art for affluent clients, as well as major commercial contracts.” Elate has steadily expanded over the last 8 years, with now more than 16 trucks in his fleet that serve several East Coast markets, including Southampton, NY and New York City, Greenwich, CT, Philadelphia, Boston; Washington, DC, and Woodcliff Lake, NJ. The company also makes national and international moves, such as to and from Canada and Mexico. Britt has also diversified the company’s offerings to include concierge self-storage and complete setup at the destination, including rehanging art and chandeliers: “We offer our clients a moving package that we believe no one else can replicate. Our moving teams never change during a long-distance move. There is also no consolidation on our trucks of items from different moves, which is unfortunately a common practice in our business. We believe greater security for our clients and their precious belongings builds trust and loyalty, and this leads to repeat business and great referrals.” Movers and Shakers Britt’s dedication to excellent service has attracted thousands of satisfied residential and commercial clients. Elate regularly serves world-class organizations like the Four Seasons Hotels, Charles Schwab, and the United Nations. It has been awarded major government contracts by the U.S. Social Security Administration, New York State, and West Point Military Academy. The company has also managed the moves of prominent celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and corporate executives from across the spectrum. “Our strong reputation for quality and upmost care continues to attract the biggest estate moves in our region,” said Britt. Elate’s most prominent move to date was a $175 million estate in the Hamptons completed earlier this year, which included many priceless works of art. It also recently moved the most expensive home in Greenwich, Connecticut valued at $144 Million. Britt is now looking to expand Elate’s service hubs into California, Texas and Arizona: “These are growing markets where we believe our premium services would be well received. We also see great potential for expanding our door-to-door concierge self-storage service business nationwide. “Only in this amazing country could someone like me accomplish so much and be only limited by my dreams,” said Britt. “For my many valued clients, I could not be more thankful for the trust they have invested in me and my fantastic team at Elate.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Government
New York Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Business Journal

Brooklyn fire alarm company Cross-Fire & Security buys NISCO Inc.

Cross-Fire & Security Co. Inc. said it's acquired Massachusetts-based NISCO Inc. which is comprised of Northeast Integrated Systems and Northeast Fire Systems, for an undisclosed price. Brooklyn-based Cross-Fire & Security designs, installs, services and maintains fire alarm and auxiliary radio communication systems and was established by AE Industrial Partners of...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
John F Kennedy
New York Business Journal

Gideon Gratsiani & CRE-Pro, LLC’s insight on New York’s future for Commercial RE

New York City is known as the Big Apple and there will always be a great opportunity from the city that never sleeps despite the worldwide phenomenon that is COVID-19. In light of New York City’s famously high rents and business operating costs, small-business owners have always faced an uphill climb towards profitability. The pandemic has forever changed the retail landscape. The Big Apple's commercial real estate market is slowly regaining its strength as the city rebounds back from a long period of pandemic-driven restrictions. You can see this filter through in leasing rates, particularly in multifamily and office properties. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC have plenty of experience in New York City due to owning many properties over the years. Gideon Gratsiani and his team see a strong bounce back coming. A little over 8 million people live in New York City. That means 1 in every 38 people in the United States call NYC their home. It’s not just the population growth that makes New York City an active and enticing real estate market. There is also a high volume of attractive real estate properties and employment opportunities. New York City’s office sector reached a total of 1.6 million jobs in 2019, the highest level on record and Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro sees great opportunity that the city’s commercial real estate market will get back on its feet. In 2021, the office sector provided an estimated $6.9 billion in direct revenue in property taxes, real estate transaction taxes, mortgage taxes and commercial rent taxes. Property taxes from the office sector raise more than any other property type subcomponent (e.g., single-family homes or multifamily rental buildings). Office sector property tax collections alone surpassed the entire budgets of the city’s Sanitation, Fire, Transportation, and Parks and Recreation departments, combined. The city’s real estate industry also is more optimistic about what the future holds for the city’s land deals. The Real Estate Board of New York’s real estate broker confidence index was at 6.6 out of 10 for the first quarter of 2021, more than a 50 percent increase since last year. Gideon Gratsiani and CRE-Pro, LLC believe the residential and rental real estate market is due for a minor pullback and a return to more normal market pricing. Contrast this with the growth potential we still see within the commercial real estate market, and you can understand why we are being highly selective when adding to our single-family home portfolio. Given the outsized year-over-year gains in residential home prices, and Zillow’s timely exit from its iBuyer program just this past week, we think we are slightly ahead of the curve but that the trend has already started to shift. If you are looking to learn about commercial real estate, foreclosures, or auctions, follow Gideon Gratsiani and his team online. We are a nationally-focused, diversified private equity real estate firm specializing in acquiring quality real estate at discounts to their market value. Combined, Gideon Gratsiani and his partners have over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, spanning across all facets of commercial and residential real estate ownership and management.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Jfk International Airport#Delta Air Lines#Terminal 4#The Port Authority Board#Jfkiat#Dal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
New York Business Journal

CleanCab by GAL - New Elevator Purification Device Proven to Neutralize COVID in Air

As North America Returns to Work and School, Businesses Adopt New Measures for Elevator Safety Proven technology reduces over 99% of many common air and surface contaminants, including the virus that causes COVID-19 As North American workers and students begin to return to offices and classrooms, they can feel confident stepping back into elevators using CleanCab™ by GAL featuring ActivePure Technology®. CleanCab by GAL is a new elevator purification device powered by ActivePure, which is proven to neutralize viruses in the air and on surfaces, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, providing active 24/7/365 disinfection. CleanCab by GAL featuring ActivePure works by pulling oxygen and water molecules in the air through ActivePure’s patented honeycomb matrix where powerful oxidizers, known as ActivePure Molecules are created. The ActivePure Molecules are then released back into the elevator cab, where they vigorously neutralize pathogens such as MS2 Bacteriophage RNA virus, Staphylococcus Epidermidis, and others on surfaces and in the air. “The ActivePure Molecules inactivate pathogens by destabilizing the shell of a virus or bacteria to destroy its living environment, preventing it from replicating or doing harm,” said Daniel Baltzegar, Vantage Regional Vice President, South and Midwest. “This technology, which is also used in hospitals, statehouses, residential buildings, and commercial offices, goes to every nook and cranny in the elevator cab, purifying not only shared air but surfaces as well, that harbor risks due to viruses.” “ActivePure is a layer of protection and a countermeasure to airborne and surface viruses and bacteria. Its efficacy has been proven in extensive unaffiliated university and laboratory testing,” said Philip Urso, Executive Vice President of Strategy for ActivePure Technologies LLC. “This solution has been used by a wide range of large businesses, from athletic stadiums to universities, hospitals, and more, and we're so pleased to be working with GAL Manufacturing, a Vantage company, to use this proven technology to protect an essential small space, the elevator cab, against contaminants.” ActivePure Technology was tested on live SARS-CoV2 virus, not proxy or surrogate strains. It has been proven to reduce over 99% of that virus and a range of other surface contaminants. Detailed testing can be found on the ActivePure website. Other benefits of CleanCab by GAL featuring ActivePure include: Active disinfection 24/7/365 No ozone Works quietly Trusted for use by businesses where there is a high risk of transmission Provides measurable results “Unlike other products used in the elevator industry that take a passive approach to air purification using an inefficient filter or ineffective UV light, CleanCab by GAL is safely and uniquely UL listed, and releases particles that are actively working at all times. Elevator cabs can be purified and disinfected while riders occupy the space with others,” added Baltzegar. To learn more about the availability and installation opportunities for CleanCab visit www.gal.com/cleancab/. About GAL Manufacturing GAL Manufacturing (a Vantage company) is renowned as a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of advanced elevator equipment. Born in 1927, and located in NYC’s Bronx, GAL provides sophisticated Door Equipment, Door Operators, Controllers, Fixtures, Drives, Safety Controls, and critical information to professionals around the world. In 2005 the company acquired Elevator Components Inc. (ECI) and merged their products with GAL Canada— GAL’s Ontario-based manufacturing and distribution center. GAL prides itself on its ability to provide innovative, non-proprietary elevator equipment and customized tailored solutions to its customers. For more information visit www.gal.com or follow us on LinkedIn. About Vantage Elevator Solutions Vantage Elevator Solutions is North America’s leading independent manufacturer of elevator components and systems for new equipment applications, equipment upgrade projects, and service replacement parts. Vantage is comprised of seven business units including GAL Manufacturing Company and GAL Canada; Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation; Elevator Controls Corporation; Courion; Bore-Max; Thames Valley Controls. Through its brands, Vantage supplies almost all electro-mechanical devices used in contemporary elevators. Vantage sells its products to a diverse range of customer types including hundreds of independent elevator contractors, in addition to several well-known multinational elevator companies. Founded in 1927, the Vantage group employs approximately 1,000 staff in multiple locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information visit www.vantageelevation.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Business Journal

New York Business Journal

New York City, NY
552
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/newyork

Comments / 0

Community Policy