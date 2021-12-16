Escape From Tarkov “Sanitary Standards – Part 2” Quest Guide

“What’s on the flash drive” is a quest in Escape From Tarkov available at Skier on level 8. Hey there, “operator”, come here. I have a con here. What’s with that look? Don’t like the lingo? Yea, I did time, so what? Why the bad eye? Two stretches, one in a juvie, second – two years in minimum security for disorderly conduct. Enough? We done with that? Finally, we can go without gracious word weaving! So look, there is this con. Can’t say it’s failproof, but might be interesting. One drunken punk’s been blabbing that during the Contract Wars he used to guide several groups of VIPs who did not want to run into soldiers or cops. And I agree with the latter. It’s still possible to deal with war dogs, normal people are not uncommon among them, but cops are no damn good. Well, in the end, he walked through a several of such groups. Oh and fool as he his, he still had enough sense to steal everything he could during breathers. Now that deadbeat swears on his mom’s name that he snatched two flash drives on his latest run. What was on them – if anything at all – he’s got no clue. And he’s been permanently shit-faced for so long that he can’t remember anything at all – no location, no landmarks, nothing. Anyhow, he says there were some bigwigs with the security, so might be worth a while. Check all possible campsites. I know that these paths have been beaten through and through since, but what if, you know?

