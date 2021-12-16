ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novatek taps Russian region for LNG equipment

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNovatek will seek LNG equipment and engineering services from companies in the Voronezh region. Russian gas producer Novatek said on December 16 it had signed a cooperation agreement with Russia's Voronezh region on...

Novatek board member resigns

The Kommersant newspaper reported in May that issues at Yamal's fourth train might lead to Kot's resignation. Russia's Novatek announced on December 17 it was making changes to its management board, noting one of its deputy chairmen Evgeny Kot had resigned – a development that Russian media has linked to operational issues at the fourth train of the Yamal LNG plant.
Strong petrochemicals demand drives projects’ starts in Malaysia through 2025

The southeast Asian country to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025. Malaysia is likely to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025 driven by robust demand for petrochemicals, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report,...
TTF rally breaks on Dec 17

The January contract has finally subsided after sustained growth this week. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub is down 5.4% as of 09:35 GMT on December 17, at €135.1 ($153)/MWh, following a sharp spike during the previous trading session. TTF surged to a record €142.8/MWh...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Framing a business case for Hydrogen in Northwest Europe

Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy... Hydrogen has both enormous potential but also an uncertain future. As we noted earlier this year, even though the sector is in its infancy, the global pipeline of more than 200 large-scale hydrogen projects is worth more than $300 billion – equivalent to three fifths of 2019 upstream spending. However, the debate on hydrogen’s potential differs in each region of the world – reflecting the different decarbonisation challenges and economic development opportunities they face.
Gazprom targets further rise in Chinese gas sales in 2022

Supplies rose "significantly" in November and December, according to Gazprom. Russia's Gazprom said on December 14 it would aim to ramp up gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline even further in 2022, after increasing volumes "significantly" in November and December. Gazprom made the announcement after holding...
Wentworth gains on high Tanzanian gas demand

Wentworth cited economic growth, continued demand in the industrial sector and weak hydroelectric generation due to low rainfall. Gas production at London-listed Wentworth Resources is on track to average over 80mn ft3/day this year on the back of strong demand in Tanzania, the company reported on December 16. Wentworth cited...
B Grimm, Siemens join ECV's LNG-to-power project in Vietnam

B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately $200mn in equity at the financial close of the project. US-based Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) on December 16 said that Thai B.Grimm Power and Siemens Energy have joined its consortium to develop an LNG-to-power project in southern Vietnam. B.Grimm Power intends to invest approximately...
No launch for Nord Stream 2 before July, says German regulator

The regulator has warned that a decision on the pipeline's certification will not be taken in the first half of 2022. [image credit: Nord Stream 2]. German energy regulator BNetzA reported on December 16 that it would not take a decision on whether the Nord Stream 2 AG operating company can be certified as an indep...
Aker BP sanctions Norwegian discovery

The company is re-using subsea infrastructure to reduce costs and emissions. Aker BP announced on December 16 it had sanctioned development of the Hanz oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian North Sea. The project, with a cost of 3.3bn kroner ($370mn), will see Hanz tied to the Ivar Aasen...
China’s evolving gas market [Gas in Transition]

A bounce back from COVID-19 explains only part of China’ surging demand for LNG. Structural factors suggest heightened weather-related demand volatility in the future. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Martin Daniel. China’s voracious pursuit of gas is not the only cause of soaring LNG demand and...
Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
Ban on US LNG exports would be "highly destabilising": IHS

Such a move would risk higher prices for US consumers while undermining US interests and emissions reduction goals abroad, IHS Markit warns. Disrupting US LNG supply would "have a highly destabilising effect both politically and commercially," IHS Markit has warned in a commentary published on December 14. US gas prices have more than doubled this year, although this increase pales in comparison to the sharp g...
Oilex to restart gas production at Cambay field in India

Oilex had been in dispute with the state-run Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation over ownership of the Cambay field. Australian energy company Oilex plans to resume gas production at India’s Cambay field soon, it said on December 15. Oilex said that following a final court order issued on December 13...
MOL, Vopak to jointly operate HK FSRU

Vopak will acquire 49.99% of the vessel owning company of Japan’s MOL that owns a floating storage and regasification unit named MOL FSRU Challenger. Japan's MOL and Dutch Vopak will jointly own and operate an FSRU and provide jetty operations and maintenance and port services for a new offshore LNG terminal in Hong Kong, they said on December 16.
Russian envoy says Germany's delay to Nord Stream 2 'political' - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's representative to the European Union said on Thursday that the delay in certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by German authorities was political, TASS news agency reported. The German energy regulator's eagerly-awaited decision on fully certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline...
Gunvor secures $1.14bn LNG borrowing facility

The facility includes commitments on Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Commodities trader Gunvor has secured a $1.135bn syndicated borrowing base facility to expand its LNG operations globally, the company announced on Dec...
Queensland releases land for oil, gas exploration

The government's plan sets out a programme of eight tender areas for oil and gas exploration to be released in December. More than 14,400 km2 of land in Queensland will be made available for oil and gas exploration...
Interesting Engineering

China Claims Its First Floating Nuclear Reactor Can Withstand Extreme Typhoons

A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.
