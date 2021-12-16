Northampton Senior Center requires guests to be vaccinated by January 2022

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Senior Center will soon require guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to use the facility.

The Board of Health voted earlier this month to require proof of vaccination from individuals using the senior center.

They must be fully vaccinated, meaning two doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s vaccine, or one dose of the Johnsons and Johnson.

This mandate goes into effect on January 17th.

