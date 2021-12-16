ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Northampton Senior Center requires guests to be vaccinated by January 2022

By Melissa Torres
 1 day ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Senior Center will soon require guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to use the facility.

The Board of Health voted earlier this month to require proof of vaccination from individuals using the senior center.

They must be fully vaccinated, meaning two doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s vaccine, or one dose of the Johnsons and Johnson.

This mandate goes into effect on January 17th.

Grind of pandemic affecting local officials

Twenty-one months into the COVID-19 pandemic, a Franklin County official flagged burnout among local public health workers, New Bedford's public health director called for stepped-up communication to hard-to-reach populations, and Arlington's director recommended the state adopt a uniform set of minimum standards for municipal health departments.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
